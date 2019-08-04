Nation Politics 04 Aug 2019 CM cracks down on So ...
CM cracks down on Sonbhadra incident, sacks DM, SP; orders FIR against officers

Published Aug 4, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Sources said, broader FIR to be registered against all, including those who bought land in 1989, officers, cops who were earlier suspended.
10 people were killed and 28 injured in the clash on July 17 after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group from a tribal community over land dispute. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra with immediate effect following an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute, reported News18.

Talking to the media at a press conference at his residence, CM Yogi said departmental proceedings were initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Anikt Kumar Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Patil.

 

The action by the UP government comes a day after the additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government, he said.

A six-member team under Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) constituted a detailed probe into the land dispute. The panel will submit a final report to the government in 3 months.

Sources said, a broader FIR will be registered against all, including those who bought land in 1989, officers and cops who were earlier suspended. Moreover, the revenue official was also terminated.

Another FIR has been registered against the Circle officer and Sub-inspector posted in Ghorawal, two constables and former Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM).

10 people were killed and 28 injured in the clash on July 17 after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group from a tribal community over land dispute.

