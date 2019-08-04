Nation Politics 04 Aug 2019 BJP govt won't ...
BJP govt won't last, elections may happen soon: HD Kumaraswamy to JD(S) workers

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
He also told workers that they must prepare for elections to constituencies held by legislators who were disqualified from state assembly.
‘In any case be prepared for elections very soon, it may happen on the 17 seats (of disqualified MLAs),’ he said. (Photo: ANI)
Mandya: Hours after hinting that he may quit politics, HD Kumaraswamy predicted that Karnataka may soon go to polls as the present BJP government will not last for long.

The former chief minister on Saturday also told workers of his party JD(S) that they must prepare for elections to the constituencies held by legislators who have been disqualified from the state assembly.

 

"I am sure that this (Karnataka government) will not stay for long, elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies," Kumaraswamy said while addressing a meeting of JD (S) workers on Saturday.

"In any case be prepared for elections very soon, it may happen on the 17 seats (of disqualified MLAs)," he said.

BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government in the state following collapse of the JD(S)-Congress combine after the resignation of their 17 legislators. As a result, Kumaraswamy's confidence motion was defeated, paving way for Yediyurappa to stake claim.

Then Speaker of the House, KR Ramesh, later disqualified the rebels, thereby reducing the strength of Assembly.

However, soon after Yediyurappa won the trust vote, Kumar stepped down from his post.

Last week, 15 of the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of order barring them from the House.

The petition, filed through advocate Shubhranshu Padhi, also sought setting aside of the Ramesh's July 28 order rejecting their resignations.

Tags: mandya, kumaraswamy, karnataka, elections, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


MOST POPULAR

 

