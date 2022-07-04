  
Nation Politics 04 Jul 2022 TRS livid over Modi& ...
Nation, Politics

TRS livid over Modi’s silence on KCR’s questions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 4, 2022, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 8:54 am IST
Chandrashekar Rao posed questions to Modi and demanded that he answer them when he addressed the public meeting at Parade Grounds
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) expressed anger over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not answering any of the 20 questions posed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in his speech during ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’ in Parade Grounds on Sunday.

While holding a grand reception for joint Opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha on Saturday, Chandrashekar Rao posed questions to the Prime Minister and demanded that he answer them when he addressed the public meeting at Parade Grounds. Chandrashekar Rao posed questions on farm laws, Make in India, Adani project controversy in Sri Lanka, Indian rupee depreciation, mandating states to import expensive coal, openly supporting Donald Trump in US Presidential election, India's falling indices in various sectors globally etc. The Chief Minister demanded Modi to answer those questions if he was really sincere and honest. If he ignored to answer, then he would be viewed as guilty, Chandrashekar Rao said.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and others demanded that Modi answer Chandrashekar Rao’s questions or accept the failures and resign from the Prime Minister’s post.

"We hoped that the BJP would announce some development policy relating to India or Telangana but except jhumlas and humlas, there is nothing in BJP's national executive meeting for two days. Modi did not answer a single question raised by Chandrashekar Rao. With this, the BJP proved that they have no accountability at all," said finance minister Harish Rao.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said the BJP's double engine governments in various states had failed to meet even the basic needs of people such as water and electricity. "Now Modi says they will form a double engine government in Telangana. They should realise that Chandrashekar Rao is providing uninterrupted power and water supply to every household with a single engine government. Telangana people will never support double engines which are trouble engines. If Modi or BJP leaders have guts, they should first answer the questions posed by Chandrashekar Rao."

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, bjp national executive meet in hyderabad, kcr questions to pm modi, vijay sankalpa sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

The advance planning is to achieve the target of winning all the seats under ‘Mission 2024’ plan.. (Representational image: DC)

YSRC starts screenings for assembly poll candidates

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan consoles a woman after receiving petitions at the Janavani programme at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC)

Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Vani grievance programme



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS wants double engine government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting at parade grounds in Secunderabad. (AFP)

KCR appeals for Sinha as President

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a function organised for his felicitation, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on Monday

Rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai, late Saturday night, July 2, 2022 ahead of special session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->