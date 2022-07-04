TRS livid over Modi’s silence on KCR’s questions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) expressed anger over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not answering any of the 20 questions posed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in his speech during ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’ in Parade Grounds on Sunday.

While holding a grand reception for joint Opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha on Saturday, Chandrashekar Rao posed questions to the Prime Minister and demanded that he answer them when he addressed the public meeting at Parade Grounds. Chandrashekar Rao posed questions on farm laws, Make in India, Adani project controversy in Sri Lanka, Indian rupee depreciation, mandating states to import expensive coal, openly supporting Donald Trump in US Presidential election, India's falling indices in various sectors globally etc. The Chief Minister demanded Modi to answer those questions if he was really sincere and honest. If he ignored to answer, then he would be viewed as guilty, Chandrashekar Rao said.

Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and others demanded that Modi answer Chandrashekar Rao’s questions or accept the failures and resign from the Prime Minister’s post.

"We hoped that the BJP would announce some development policy relating to India or Telangana but except jhumlas and humlas, there is nothing in BJP's national executive meeting for two days. Modi did not answer a single question raised by Chandrashekar Rao. With this, the BJP proved that they have no accountability at all," said finance minister Harish Rao.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said the BJP's double engine governments in various states had failed to meet even the basic needs of people such as water and electricity. "Now Modi says they will form a double engine government in Telangana. They should realise that Chandrashekar Rao is providing uninterrupted power and water supply to every household with a single engine government. Telangana people will never support double engines which are trouble engines. If Modi or BJP leaders have guts, they should first answer the questions posed by Chandrashekar Rao."