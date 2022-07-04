Time to install BJP government in Telangana: Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP national president J.P. Nadda targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, claiming that the people of Telangana were perturbed by the corruption and injustice of the TRS government.

Speaking at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, Nadda said the public response, especially of the youth, to the BJP event was a clear indication that the “time is up for the TRS government” and “it is time to install a BJP government in Telangana.”

Alleging that the TRS government was mired in large-scale corruption, he said that the Kaleshwaram project had turned into an ATM for KCR to siphon public money, as the project cost was escalated from Rs.32,000 crore to Rs.1.32 lakh crore.

Accusing KCR of forcing Telangana people into a debt burden of Rs.4 lakh crore so far, Nadda said that “KCR’s car (election symbol of the TRS) was full with his son, daughter and two nephews and there was no place for others in it.”

He urged the people of Telangana to end the “dynastic and corrupt rule” of the TRS government and give BJP a chance to implement welfare and developmental policies for all sections of the society.