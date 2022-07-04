  
Nation Politics 04 Jul 2022 PM calls for nation ...
Nation, Politics

PM calls for nation to adopt 'P2 to G2’ model

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 4, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Modi cautioned his party at the meeting that leaders and cadre need to exercise caution and not let success get to their heads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters. (AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the country to adopt a ‘P2 to G2 model’ with pro-people policies that will deliver good governance. Modi also cautioned his party at its national executive meeting that leaders and cadre need to exercise caution and not let success get to their heads.

Modi, who addressed the party national executive during the concluding session of the two-day meet in Hyderabad that ended on Sunday, also said that the unique exercise undertaken in Telangana where MPs and other party leaders fanned out to all the 119 Assembly constituencies to learn from the ground level what the people and party workers say, should be replicated across the country.

Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed reporters on Modi’s speech to the party leaders, said the Prime Minister recalled that there is but one India, one that was made possible by Sardar Vallabhai Patel who ensured Hyderabad became a part of India. "Now it is for the BJP to shoulder the responsibility to build a resurgent India," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took note of the hardships faced by BJP workers in Telangana, West Bengal, and Kerala and took aim at the Telangana government saying the time was up for dynastic politics in India but we should not insult or mock those whose policies and politics are on the decline.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bjp national executive meet, p2 to g2 model
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting at parade grounds in Secunderabad. (AFP)

TS wants double engine govt: PM Modi

Devotees standing in the queue, leading to Vaikuntam Queue Complex, near SV Shopping Complex at Tirumala. (DC file image)

Pilgrim rush at Tirumala swells at the end of summer

Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)

PM to launch Alluri Seetharama Raju’s birth anniversary celebrations today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appeals for Sinha as President

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a function organised for his felicitation, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on Monday

Rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai, late Saturday night, July 2, 2022 ahead of special session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Draupadi Murmu, tribal leader from Odisha, is BJP-led NDA candidate for President

Draupadi Murmu. (Wikimedia Commons)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->