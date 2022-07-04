PM calls for nation to adopt 'P2 to G2’ model

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the country to adopt a ‘P2 to G2 model’ with pro-people policies that will deliver good governance. Modi also cautioned his party at its national executive meeting that leaders and cadre need to exercise caution and not let success get to their heads.

Modi, who addressed the party national executive during the concluding session of the two-day meet in Hyderabad that ended on Sunday, also said that the unique exercise undertaken in Telangana where MPs and other party leaders fanned out to all the 119 Assembly constituencies to learn from the ground level what the people and party workers say, should be replicated across the country.

Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed reporters on Modi’s speech to the party leaders, said the Prime Minister recalled that there is but one India, one that was made possible by Sardar Vallabhai Patel who ensured Hyderabad became a part of India. "Now it is for the BJP to shoulder the responsibility to build a resurgent India," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took note of the hardships faced by BJP workers in Telangana, West Bengal, and Kerala and took aim at the Telangana government saying the time was up for dynastic politics in India but we should not insult or mock those whose policies and politics are on the decline.