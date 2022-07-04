  
Nation Politics 04 Jul 2022 Pawan Kalyan launche ...
Nation, Politics

Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Vani grievance programme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Pawan alleged that the schemes belonging to Muslim communities were stopped
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan consoles a woman after receiving petitions at the Janavani programme at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC)
 Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan consoles a woman after receiving petitions at the Janavani programme at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan launched the party’s new programme, Jana Vani (people’s voice) Jana Sena Bharosa here on Sunday. It aims at making the government “listen to the people’s problems.” Pawan said he would bring the issues of the people to the notice of the government departments and seek their resolution.
 
People in large numbers attended the programme. Pawan interacted with 427 people by receiving their grievances. The public lodged complaints about houses, crop losses and damaged roads while students and employees presented their problems. Revenue, education, municipal and other issues also cropped up.
 
Pawan said the chief minister was playing tricks on children by kissing them and saying, “I am your uncle,” but is only deceiving them in matters like the fee reimbursement issue. He asked why Jagan Mavayya (uncle) was not giving money to them despite promising to do their fee reimbursements.
 
Pawan said, “I once said that the YSRC is harmful to the state. The state should be brought out of this. Andhra Pradesh will get renaissance only if all the leaders with strong ideological commitments come together."
 
He alleged that the YSRC government was betraying the Kapus. The government is threatening to stop the funds-flow to the Kapu Corporation if the Kapus turned against them, he said.
 
Also, he alleged that the schemes belonging to Muslim communities were stopped. SC-ST sub plan funds have not only been diverted but 27 schemes intended for their welfare have been cancelled, he said.
 
Pawan alleged that the YSRC government is deceiving the Dalits. “I do not claim to perform miracles. Many people think that just giving me an application will solve a problem. I will try to bring the issues that come to me to the attention of the authorities. There will be a follow up to ensure that these issues are resolved by the authorities,” he said.

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, jana sena chief pawan kalyan, pawan kalyan launches jana vani
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

The advance planning is to achieve the target of winning all the seats under ‘Mission 2024’ plan.. (Representational image: DC)

YSRC starts screenings for assembly poll candidates

Massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday. (DC)

Huge crowd turns out for BJP's public meeting at Parade Grounds



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS wants double engine government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting at parade grounds in Secunderabad. (AFP)

KCR appeals for Sinha as President

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a function organised for his felicitation, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on Monday

Rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai, late Saturday night, July 2, 2022 ahead of special session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->