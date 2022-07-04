Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Vani grievance programme

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan launched the party’s new programme, Jana Vani (people’s voice) Jana Sena Bharosa here on Sunday. It aims at making the government “listen to the people’s problems.” Pawan said he would bring the issues of the people to the notice of the government departments and seek their resolution.



People in large numbers attended the programme. Pawan interacted with 427 people by receiving their grievances. The public lodged complaints about houses, crop losses and damaged roads while students and employees presented their problems. Revenue, education, municipal and other issues also cropped up.



Pawan said the chief minister was playing tricks on children by kissing them and saying, “I am your uncle,” but is only deceiving them in matters like the fee reimbursement issue. He asked why Jagan Mavayya (uncle) was not giving money to them despite promising to do their fee reimbursements.



Pawan said, “I once said that the YSRC is harmful to the state. The state should be brought out of this. Andhra Pradesh will get renaissance only if all the leaders with strong ideological commitments come together."



He alleged that the YSRC government was betraying the Kapus. The government is threatening to stop the funds-flow to the Kapu Corporation if the Kapus turned against them, he said.



Also, he alleged that the schemes belonging to Muslim communities were stopped. SC-ST sub plan funds have not only been diverted but 27 schemes intended for their welfare have been cancelled, he said.



Pawan alleged that the YSRC government is deceiving the Dalits. “I do not claim to perform miracles. Many people think that just giving me an application will solve a problem. I will try to bring the issues that come to me to the attention of the authorities. There will be a follow up to ensure that these issues are resolved by the authorities,” he said.