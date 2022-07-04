Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed incidents such as the recent beheading of a man in Udaipur on what it dubbed “appeasement politics” practiced and institutionalized by the Congress governments in the past.

On the concluding day of the two-day national executive committee meeting of the BJP on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma, made it clear that had the Congress party—which ruled the country for a long time—not pandered to different segments of society for its own political objectives, the situation in India and instances like the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur would not have taken place.



The BJP has decided to turn this incident into something that it can use for its own good as part of its overall strategy push that will insist that what the country now needs is a government that focuses on what it calls “politics of development, and politics of performance”.



Himata Biswa Sarma, who briefed the media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting, said the party would rather look ahead to provide the right and good kind of politics the nation needs. When reporters questioned Himanta Sarma about whether the Udaipur murder was discussed during the BJP political resolution, he asserted that specific incidents do not need to be brought up while discussing broader national issues.