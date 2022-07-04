  
Nation Politics 04 Jul 2022 Ending KCR rule is B ...
Nation, Politics

Ending KCR rule is BJP's roadmap for TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 7:10 am IST
An aggressive-sounding BJP came out swinging against the Telangana state government
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
HYDERABAD: The BJP on Sunday released a roadmap for the state at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, detailing how the TRS government let the people of the state down and efforts that the BJP can take to correct the ills plaguing the state under TRS rule.

An aggressive-sounding BJP came out swinging against the Telangana state government, with BJP vice president D.K. Aruna briefing the party’s national executive on the conditions in the state “that left the party leaders shocked,” according to Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal said that Telangana was formed after a long struggle, in which the BJP played a prominent role. “But after the state was formed, the TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao left people disappointed by not fulfilling promise that the Telangana state held out for its people,” he said.

“In the past eight years, the TRS dashed the hopes of the people and has become the example of corruption with one family, of the Chief Minister’s, running it,” he said.

He said that none of the ministers, besides those from the CM’s family, had a say in running the state, and that every section of the society was feeling oppressed and looking forward to electing the BJP for a people-friendly government.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who, along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, addressed the media with Goyal, said the CM, his son, daughter and two nephews function as if they were the entire cabinet.

Kishan Reddy pointed out how the TRS created several hurdles to disrupt the state BJP’s work in organising the two-day conclave, including using tactics such as pulling out BJP party flags.
He said that while the TRS might appear to be in power, it was the AIMIM and the Owaisi brothers who held the steering wheel of the government.

 

Tags: bjp president bandi sanjay, bjp national executive meet, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


