Nation Politics 04 Jul 2021 Water war escalates; ...
Nation, Politics

Water war escalates; KCR wants KRMB meet void

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 1:44 am IST
CM stated that the AP government's Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and Pothrireddypadu were 'illegal projects'
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday demanded the cancellation of the tripartite meeting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) scheduled to be held on July 9 following the complaint lodged by the Andhra Pradesh government against generation of hydel power by the Telangana state government.

Instead, Rao demanded that the KRMB hold a full-fledged meeting after July 20 and incorporate the issues raised by Telangana state in the agenda of the meeting. The Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan to take stock of the situation arising out of the ongoing Krishna water row with AP.

 

The CM stated that the AP government's Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and Pothrireddypadu were 'illegal projects' which Telangana would never accept. He said RLIS was taken up without any approvals by concerned agencies and without a single drop of water allocations made.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Telangana state government would continue hydel power generation at projects over Krishna till water levels permitted and no one including the KRMB had the power to ask the Telangana state government to stop it. He rejected the existing Krishna water sharing ratio of 66:34 between Telangana state and AP and demanded that it should be done in the ratio of 50:50.

 

Out of total 811 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) in the Krishna river allotted to undivided AP, both the states should share 405.5 tmc ft each till Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal delivered its verdict, he said.

The Chief Minister rubbished AP's claims that they were forced to release surplus water into the sea from Prakasam barrage due to Telangana state taking up hydel power generation upstream. He suggested that AP utilise the water to meet the needs in Krishna district and save power charges to be incurred for lifting Godavari water from the Pattiseema project.

 

TS had a large requirement of power for its lift irrigation projects and Mission Bhagiratha. To meet this demand, generating hydel power was necessary to reduce financial burden as well as pollution since hydel power was considered 51 per cent clean energy. The CM said the Centre too was encouraging states to opt for hydel energy and Telangana state was following suit. He added that 40 per cent of hydel power consumption was for lift irrigation needs.

Chandrashekar Rao said the Telangana state government would go to any extent to protect its justifiable share in the Krishna river. He expressed anger over Bachawat Tribunal failing to deliver a final verdict on Krishna water allocations even though it was constituted 17 years ago.

 

...
Tags: kcr, telangana, krishna water, krmb, rayalaseema lift irrigation, hydel power, mission bhagiratha, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GHMC has been paying Rs 1 crore per day towards interest for loans it has taken for its flagship programmes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Facing severe financial crunch, GHMC hypothecates itself to SBI

Anantapur SP Satya Esubabu. (Photo: Facebook @Anantapur police)

Covid-recovered Anantapur cops remain indebted to SP

As on Saturday, with diesel price at Rs 97.20 a litre in Hyderabad, the fuel bill burden on the corporation has become quite stark, according to official sources. (DC file photo)

TSRTC feels pinch of rising fuel prices, but keeps mum

A young woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College vaccination center, in Prayagraj. (Photo:PTI)

Exams around, students want AP govt to take up vaccine drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)

TMC writes to PM seeking solicitor general's removal over meeting with Suvendu

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana BJP hails PM Modi’s Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham