Nation, Politics

Jagan to tour Kadapa on August 8, 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2021, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 1:59 am IST
District collector Chevuru Harikiran directed officials to complete all arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)

KADAPA: District collector Chevuru Harikiran directed officials to complete all arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district on August 8 and 9.

He reviewed arrangements with district officials along with Superintendent of Police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburan here on Saturday.

 

According to preliminary information, the Chief Minister will arrive at Kadapa airport on August 8 morning and leave for Idupulapaya in a helicopter where he will visit YSR Ghat to pay tributes to his father, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

From the Pulivendula Bhakarapuram helipad, he will go to Dr.YSR Integrated Sports Complex to inaugurate various development projects, and address a public meeting. Later from his Pulivendula house he will head for Rayadurgam in Anantapur district where he will participate in a Farmers' Day program.

After an overnight stay in Idupulapaya, he will visit Badvel the next morning to unveil plaques related to various development projects and address a public meeting. Later, he will visit CP Brown Research Centre and unveil a plaque.

 

At the Mahaveer Circle near the Collector Bungalow, he will officially unveil the two recently developed roads and the plaques of the development programs and address a public meeting.

Afterwards at the YS Rajareddy cricket stadium, he will start floodlights.

SP Anburajan said that police were making strict security arrangements in view of the Covid-19 situation. The collector and SP later issued instructions regarding arrangements.

Tags: jagan, kadapa, chevuru harikiran, ysr ghat, ys rajasekhar reddy, integrated sports complex, anantapur, farmers' day, sp anburajan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


