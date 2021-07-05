CM Jagan approves works for water grid scheme for drought-hit Chittoor, Kadapa

CM asserted that the interlinked water grid project will stabilise water supply in the two districts. (Twitter)

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved a comprehensive water grid project to ensure assured water supply to perennially drought-hit Chittoor and Kadapa districts, announced panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Galeru-Nagari and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canals, he asserted that the interlinked water grid project will stabilise water supply in the two districts and irrigate nearly two lakh acres.

Peddireddy said the project will be established at a cost of Rs. 4,373 crore near Molakalavaripalli village in Tamballapalli assembly constituency. It will meet both irrigation and drinking water needs of the drought-hit areas.

"Our CM has already given consent to divert waters from Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa district to various parts of Chittoor district. Under the project, the district will get assured 20 TMC of water for nearly 120 days in a year." he stated.

The minister said their aim is to ensure that even Kuppam assembly segment gets its share of assured water supply soon.