KCR loses cool, pulls out ribbon to open 2BHK

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao participates in the prayers along with beneficiaries before inaugurating a double bedroom house in Medipally of Thangallapally mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. (DC Image)

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is known for his tetchiness and short temper, had some choleric time in full public glare while he was inaugurating double bedroom houses in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, much to the consternation of the officials present.

Livid over not getting a pair of scissors for cutting the ribbon to mark the inauguration of the 2BHK houses, the Chief Minister pulled the ribbon and entered the house in Mandepally village of Thangallapally mandal in the district.

The government had constructed around 1,320 2BHK units at a total cost of `80 crore in around 26 acres of land in Mandepally in Sircilla constituency. They are meant for power loom workers and the homeless poor. The houses have all basic facilities and tap connection under Mission Bhagiratha project. For recreation, two parks were set up from an open air gym.

As part of his tour programme, Chandrashekar Rao first visited Mandepally for inaugurating the 2BHK houses. He distributed the documents of the houses to six beneficiaries, Annaldas Ruchitha, Gottemukkla Kavitha, Kaithi Yellavva, Karampudi Padma, Cheryala Renuka and Vemula Kavitha.

Later, he decided to inaugurate the houses by participating in the housewarming ceremony in House N. 3 in Block 36 with its beneficiary Annaldas Kavitha and Srihari present.

After priests completed the puja, when they asked Chandrashekar Rao to inaugurate the house, he prepared to cut the ribbon. To his dismay, he did not find scissors in the plate. Reacting immediately, the officials concerned started shouting for a pair of scissors.

After a few minutes, when the scissors were not arranged, Chandrashekar Rao pulled the ribbon and entered the house. Later, after conducting prayers, the Chief Minister handed over new clothes to beneficiaries and blessed them along with taking group photos with their family members.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned were in shock and were worried about their mistake.