Nation Politics 04 Jul 2021 BJP chief to take ou ...
Nation, Politics

BJP chief to take out padayatra to expose TRS misrule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Announcing the decision at the BJP state executive meeting at the party office here, Sanjay said the padayatra would begin on August 9
Sanjay Kumar said that the main purpose of the padayatra is to mobilise people against the “family rule” and to establish democracy in the state. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided on Sunday to go on a state-wide padayatra to expose what he called the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government’s failures and the adamant rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Announcing the decision at the BJP state executive meeting at the party office here, Sanjay said the padayatra would begin on August 9, the day the Quit India movement was started by Mahatma Gandhi for independence. He said the first phase padayatra would conclude at Huzurabad on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, which he called a special day for India.

 

Sanjay said that the BJP would take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi who made the British quit India, and its fight to achieve a democratic Telangana state.
The padayatra would start from the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City of Hyderabad with the blessing of the Goddess, he said.

He said the main purpose of the padayatra was to mobilise people against the “family rule” and to establish democracy in the state. He said that the padayatra would create awareness among the people about the “failure” of the state government in implementing the development and welfare programmes launched by the BJP government at the Centre.

 

He said he would “expose the corruption and irregularities” of the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs  and would talk to the people from village level and explain to them the BJP’s vision on what it would do if it came to power in Telangana state.

On August 9, on the first day of padayatra, he will cover Begum Bazaar, Nampally, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Mehidipatnam, Bapu Ghat and Gandi Maisamma temple. During the first phase of the padayatra, Sanjay will tour the erstwhile Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts via Chevella. He has prepared a route map to cover 750 km in 55 days. Sanjay will walk for an average of 15 km to 20 km every day.

 

The BJP state chief said that padayatra was expected to be held in a modest way, and they would sleep inside tents set up by party workers at the end of each day. The BJP is gearing up to conduct a wide-ranging campaign through posters, pamphlets, print, electronic and social media to make the issue clear to the people.

The route:
Bhagyalakshmi temple and Gandi Maisamma temples, Shankarpalli, Moinabad, Chevella, Manneguda, Shivareddypeta, Vikarabad, Rajivnagar, Ananthagiri, Kerelli, Mansanpalli, Dharur, Gottepalli, Rampur Tanda, Durgapur, Mambapur, Tandoor, Annasagar, Konasettapalli, Keesharam, Sadashivpet, Peddapur, Pothireddypalli, Sangareddy, Sadashivanagar, Pasalwadi, Shivampet, Sultanpur, Andol, Jogipet, Chitkul, Rangampet, Sangaipet, Ghanpur, Pothanshetti Palli, Kishtapur, Mambojipalli, Haveli Ghanpur Project, Pocharam Peddareddy, Ellareddy, Lingala Gate, Lakshmapur, Lingampeta, Gandhinagar, Errapahad, Thadwai, Kamareddy, Ugrawai, Yelupugonda, Machareddy, Yellareddypeta, Lingannapeta, Namapur, Mustafa Indiranagar, Jillella, Pedda Lingapur, Muskanpeta, Kesanpalli, Guggilla, Tangallapally, Koheda, Husnabad, Kasturba Colony, Nagaram, Huzurabad.

 

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, padayathra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


