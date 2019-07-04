Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 War of words break o ...
Nation, Politics

War of words break out between Vishwanath, Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Both Siddaramaiah and Vishwanath started their political career around the same time.
A bitter war of words broke out between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and the outgoing JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Thursday, However, the latter stepped down. (Photo: File)
 A bitter war of words broke out between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and the outgoing JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Thursday, However, the latter stepped down. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A bitter war of words broke out between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and the outgoing JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Thursday, However, the latter stepped down.

While Siddaramaiah ridiculed him for his failure to do 'Adhyakshagiri' (presidency) for even six months, Vishwanath slammed him for his "inability" to coordinate well despite being the coordination committee chairman of the ruling coalition partner, the Congress and the JD(S).

 

Vishwanath passed the baton to the new incumbent H K Kumaraswamy a month after resigning from the post owing moral responsibility for the partys drubbing in the Lok Sabha election. While resigning, Vishwanath had also hit out at the Congress for the coalitions poor performance in the election.

The JD(S) leader had also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the failure of the alliance in the election and said the coordination committee headed by Siddaramaiah failed to coordinate to bring out a common minimum programme of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S).

Reacting to the allegations, Siddaramaiah said, "What has he to say when he resigned owing to his failure to discharge his duty? How long he was the state president? He could not do Adhyakshagiri for six months and he is talking about others!"

Vishwanath shot back, saying, "Whether I continued for three months or six months but you (Siddaramaiah).. You ensured that the state presidents of both the parties were out of the coordination committee. Arent you ashamed of talking like that?

Earlier, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "H Vishwanath, who resigned as president after not being able to handle his presidency properly for six months, is always trying to hide his weakness by questioning the strengths of others. I have sympathy for him." Vishwanath appealed to Deve Gowda that the new state president H K Kumaraswamy should be included in the coordination committee.

Both Siddaramaiah and Vishwanath started their political career around the same time.

Siddaramaiah was earlier in the JD(S) and Vishwanath in the Congress. After Deve Gowda expelled Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath was instrumental in bringing him to the Congress fold. However, differences cropped up between the two leaders forcing Vishwanath to part ways.

Vishwanath then joined the JD(S) and won the assembly election on JD(S) ticket from Hunsur constituency in Mysuru.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, vishwanath, congress, jd(s), alliance
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

She said Aadhaar was meant to provide services to the poor and was never meant to provide data. (Photo: File)

‘Can't have cart before horse’: Mahua Moitra attacks Aadhaar over privacy

A former manager and an officer of the Indian Overseas Bank and a secretary of an NGO have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 6.14 crore in providing loan to SHG members, police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

3 including ex-manager, officer of IOB in Tamil Nadu held for fraud

The helpline number will work round-the-clock and will help establish a direct medium between the people and the Chief Minister's Office. (Photo:PTI)

UP CM launches 24x7 helpline to address people's grievances

The new pension system will be in addition to the ordinary family pension for previous military or civil service if all conditions are fulfilled. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

Defence Minister clears new pension for kin of re-employed servicemen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRCP leader mocks Chandrababu Naidu over residence row

Speaking to media, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said, ‘Naidu in 2016 claimed that the residence in which he was staying was a government building. Now he and his party claim that the residence is the property of some other private individual.’ (Photo: ANI)

SC verdicts in Tamil: DMK wants govt to adopt resolution in House

A resolution should be passed in the House to urge translation of Supreme Court judgments in Tamil as well like other languages, Stalin said.(Photo: File)

Jayalalitha's death was mysterious: O Panneerselvam

The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court. (Photo: File)

Ex-prez Mukherjee calls for universal humanity to be ‘preserved, protected’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

NDA's candidate AC Shanmugam sure of his win from Vellore Lok Sabha seat

The notification for the August 5 election will be issued on July 11. The nomination process will begin the same day and the last date for filing papers is July 18. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham