Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 'Opposition try ...
Nation, Politics

'Opposition trying to break my party,' says AMMK TTV Dhinakaran

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
'The ruling party and the prime opposition party are trying to create the impression that AMMK will not survive,'Dhinakaran said.
TTV Dhinakaran also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon. (Photo: File)
 TTV Dhinakaran also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu were trying to break his party but claimed it will survive despite desertions by some leaders.

"I have 30 years of experience in politics and I knew well in advance who is going to leave my party and who is going to stay. The ruling party and the prime opposition party are trying to create the impression that AMMK will not survive. But it is not true. It is a cadre-based party and the cadres will stay united" Dhinakaran said on his party's office bearers leaving the party.

 

He also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon.

He also attacked All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and said that the ruling party is neglecting the water crisis and it is not taking any big actions towards solving the problem.

Last month, AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvam also left AMMK and joined the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam creating a storm in the party. Tamilselvan then had hinted that more office-bearers from the AMMK would join the DMK.

...
Tags: amma makkal munnetra kazhagam, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shankar, who started his career as a clerk to the last British barrister of the Calcutta High Court, Noel Frederick Barwell, will now take up the reins as the new Sheriff of Kolkata, a coveted post under Calcutta High Court and appointed by the Governor of Bengal. (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent author Sankar takes over as new Sheriff of Kolkata

During the Delhi Assembly Elections, Dutt, along with 50-60 supporters had beaten up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh. (Photo: ANI)

2015 assault case: AAP MLA Som Dutt gets 6-months sentence, fined Rs 2 lakh

He was responding to a question filed by Rajya Sabha member and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader from Odisha, Prasanna Acharya. (Photo: File)

Government rejects Odisha's demand for special status

'Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India calls Pak’s move to arrest 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed 'cosmetic'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India calls Pak’s move to arrest 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed 'cosmetic'

'Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Aadhar bill lacks transparency: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in LS

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the bill violates Supreme Court judgment and lacks transparency. (Photo: File)

Youngest MP in LS urges centre to setup steel plant in her constituency

Murmu, an engineering graduate was fielded in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by the BJD from Keonjhar against BJP's Ananta Nayak. (Photo: ANI)

‘Educated’ speaker: Om Birla after Bhagwant Mann changed subject during Zero Hour

Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition criticises govt on Aadhaar amendments

Chowdhury said it was the UPA government, which brought in the law, to which Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NDA government gave legal status to Aadhaar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham