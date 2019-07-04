'Opposition trying to break my party,' says AMMK TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu were trying to break his party but claimed it will survive despite desertions by some leaders.

"I have 30 years of experience in politics and I knew well in advance who is going to leave my party and who is going to stay. The ruling party and the prime opposition party are trying to create the impression that AMMK will not survive. But it is not true. It is a cadre-based party and the cadres will stay united" Dhinakaran said on his party's office bearers leaving the party.

He also said that he is already looking at a list of new office bearers and he is going to announce some names soon.

He also attacked All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and said that the ruling party is neglecting the water crisis and it is not taking any big actions towards solving the problem.

Last month, AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvam also left AMMK and joined the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam creating a storm in the party. Tamilselvan then had hinted that more office-bearers from the AMMK would join the DMK.