N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘residence’ is AP state ‘guesthouse’

Hyderabad: Does the Lingamaneni guest house in Undavalli, where former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is residing, belong to the government or a private party?

The YSR Congress when it was in Opposition, several times questioned how a Chief Minister could live in a house belonging to someone else, and which was constructed illegally. Mr Naidu had answered this during a media conference on March 6, 2016, where he said that it was a guesthouse belonging to the government.

Mr Naidu had said that the building was acquired by the government in the land pooling process. He also said that the government could acquire it under the Land Acquisition Act if it had not been given under land pooling.

“I am living in a government house and not in a private house. There is no accommodation for the Chief Minister, so temporarily I am staying in this house. This house was acquired by the government,” Mr Naidu had said. As Chief Minister Mr Naidu had said that it is a government property, but as Opposition leader he says it is a private house.

After the Telugu Desam was defeated in the Assembly elections recently, Mr Naidu wrote to the new Chief Minister requesting that Praja Vedika be allotted as the residence of the leader of the Opposition.