Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 'Modi storm upr ...
Nation, Politics

'Modi storm uprooted Rahul Gandhi': Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 11:29 am IST
More than a month after declaring his intention, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday formally resigned as Congress chief.
Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said with the resignation, the Congress has become 'Gandhi family-free' under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said with the resignation, the Congress has become 'Gandhi family-free' under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Wednesday expressed hope that the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will pave the way for restructuring of the main opposition party and herald a new era in the 133-year-old organisation.

More than a month after declaring his intention, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday formally resigned as Congress chief, saying he is responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and accountability is critical for the party's future growth.

 

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said with the resignation, the Congress has become "Gandhi family-free" under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Modi storm has uprooted Rahul Gandhi. It is during Modi's tenure that the Congress has become "Gandhi family-mukt".

"The Congress still has strong roots and should use this opportunity to restructure itself," he said.

Raut said Rahul Gandhi's resignation will herald an era where the Congress will be free from the domination of the Gandhi family and this development will be noted in history.

"There was criticism that the Congress is dominated by one family and many voters were turning their back on the party. This development will be crucial," said Raut, whose party is a key ally of the BJP.

Congress leaders from Maharashtra also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

Party leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Rahul Gandhi made the formal announcement of his resignation to end all speculation over the issue.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will take a decision on his successor, said Chavan, a former Union minister.

Another Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam termed the development as the "saddest day in Congress history".

Nirupam said Rahul Gandhi was the "most hardworking, intelligent, dedicated and sensitive Congress president ever".

"He worked hard to revive the party. He took the 2019 defeat to heart and then took the unprecedented decision of quitting," said Nirupam.

Accountability for the Congress's poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls should be fixed on other leaders as well, said the former MP.

"Gandhi alone can't be held responsible for the defeat. There are many other top leaders. Accountability should be fixed on other leaders as well. If the Congress has to come back to the centrestage, he should lead the party," Nirupam said.

The 2019 verdict was not a defeat of dynasty, Nirupam said, adding if that was so then the kin of BJP leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gopinath Munde, Pramod Mahajan and PK Dhumal would not have won elections.

Nirupam alleged the election process was manipulated by the ruling dispensation and the opposition was made to lose.

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan said partymen are feeling sad over Rahul Gandhi's resignation, but they respect his decision.

"Last week, we had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and requested him to reconsider his decision to quit and continue as party chief," he said.

Khan said Gandhi had told party leaders from Maharashtra that he had made up his mind to quit.

"We Congressmen are sad, but we respect his decision," Khan said.

...
Tags: shiv sena, sanjay raut, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)

‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ex MP Eknath Gaikwad has given surety for Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty' in Mumbai court

Dressed in a white shirt and yellow overcoat, Amit Shah who was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Amit Shah offers prayers

Deora said, 'Shri Rahul Gandhi never hesitated to lead from the front. We respect his decision to resign from the post of Congress President. In order to revive, Congress must now expedite the process of selecting an able successor.' (Photo: ANI)

Congress must now expedite process of selecting an able successor: Milind Deora



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mr and Mrs Jonas': Sophie and Joe share first photo from wedding and it's very cute!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at their wedding. (Image Source: Instagram)
 

Exposed! China installs spyware on visitors’ Android, downloads data from iPhones

On iOS, since the protection is a bit better, they don’t acquire the same liberties so they take a different approach.
 

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

Tecno Phantom to launch on July 10, 2019.
 

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users are experiencing logging in issues. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress must now expedite process of selecting an able successor: Milind Deora

Deora said, 'Shri Rahul Gandhi never hesitated to lead from the front. We respect his decision to resign from the post of Congress President. In order to revive, Congress must now expedite the process of selecting an able successor.' (Photo: ANI)

After PM's warning, BJP to send showcause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya

'Akash will be served a showcause notice within a couple of days,' the leader requesting anonymity said. (Photo: Twitter)

President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities- Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannatha and Devi Subhadra are constructed every year. (Photo: ANI)

HDD: Rahul should hold responsible post in Congress even if he steps down

MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna called on senior JD(S) leader and Hunsur legislator H. Vishwanath at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (DC)

‘Coalition will weather the political storm’

File photo of MLA Anand Singh with former CM Siddaramaiah.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham