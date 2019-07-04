Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 Jayalalitha's d ...
Nation, Politics

Jayalalitha's death was mysterious: O Panneerselvam

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
Panneerselvam said that officials of Arumughaswamy Commission, set up to go into the death, called him four times but he could not go.
The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court. (Photo: File)
 The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Thursday that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death was mysterious and that he had not seen her when she was hospitalised.

"Yes, I had said Amma's (Jayalalithaa) death was mysterious. So I asked for an investigation. I had not seen her when she was hospitalized," he said in the state Assembly.

 

Panneerselvam said that officials of Arumughaswamy Commission, set up to go into the death, called him four times but he could not go as he was busy with work.

"They (Arumughaswamy Commission) called me four times but I could not go due to work, I will definitely go next time," he said.

His statement comes days after the Supreme Court on July 1 allowed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking more time to file a reply in a case related to the probe into the death of former chief minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court.

...
Tags: ‪jayalalithaa‬‬, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

She said Aadhaar was meant to provide services to the poor and was never meant to provide data. (Photo: File)

‘Can't have cart before horse’: Mahua Moitra attacks Aadhaar over privacy

A former manager and an officer of the Indian Overseas Bank and a secretary of an NGO have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 6.14 crore in providing loan to SHG members, police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

3 including ex-manager, officer of IOB in Tamil Nadu held for fraud

The helpline number will work round-the-clock and will help establish a direct medium between the people and the Chief Minister's Office. (Photo:PTI)

UP CM launches 24x7 helpline to address people's grievances

The new pension system will be in addition to the ordinary family pension for previous military or civil service if all conditions are fulfilled. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

Defence Minister clears new pension for kin of re-employed servicemen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

War of words break out between Vishwanath, Siddaramaiah

A bitter war of words broke out between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and the outgoing JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Thursday, However, the latter stepped down. (Photo: File)

YSRCP leader mocks Chandrababu Naidu over residence row

Speaking to media, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said, ‘Naidu in 2016 claimed that the residence in which he was staying was a government building. Now he and his party claim that the residence is the property of some other private individual.’ (Photo: ANI)

SC verdicts in Tamil: DMK wants govt to adopt resolution in House

A resolution should be passed in the House to urge translation of Supreme Court judgments in Tamil as well like other languages, Stalin said.(Photo: File)

Ex-prez Mukherjee calls for universal humanity to be ‘preserved, protected’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

NDA's candidate AC Shanmugam sure of his win from Vellore Lok Sabha seat

The notification for the August 5 election will be issued on July 11. The nomination process will begin the same day and the last date for filing papers is July 18. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham