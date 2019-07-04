Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jul 2019 Ex-prez Mukherjee ca ...
Nation, Politics

Ex-prez Mukherjee calls for universal humanity to be ‘preserved, protected’

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
He also stressed on the need for research, pointing out that Indian universities for centuries have attracted minds towards innovation.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Thursday said universal humanity needs to be "preserved and protected," as he called on youngsters to expand their horizons. He also stressed on the need for research, pointing out that Indian universities for centuries have attracted minds towards innovation.

"Research is very fundamental to the spread of education, to the enlightenment of mind and to its expansion," Mukherjee said.

 

Addressing the golden jubilee valedictory celebration of Christ (deemed to-be University) here, he told students, "Expand yourself, expand your horizon, expand your mental framework, expand your visions, and you will find that the world belong to you, you belong to the world."

"Yes you are the proud citizens of this great country, member of this oldest civilization, but as well you are the citizens of the world, you are part of universal humanity and that universal humanity is to be preserved, protected and continued with the civilizational values," he added.

Speaking on the history of research in the country, Mukherjee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, pointed out that for 1,800 years, not one or two centuries, but for 18 centuries, India lead the world in higher education.

"From the olden days of Takshashila university in 6th century BC to Nalanda in 12 century AD Indian universities attracted mighty minds in the form of teachers, students, researchers who spent time and energy in innovation and discovery," he said.

Noting that our civilizations from the very beginning has thought us about the concept of "over all inclusive", the former President said, "it includes all it does not reject any body, it absorbs all, it synthesizes all and in the process of synthesisation India has grown over the millennia."

Speaking about the difference between politician and a statesmen, he said, to my mind politician deals with the present, statesman looks for the future.

...
Tags: pranab mukherjee, president, humanity
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

She said Aadhaar was meant to provide services to the poor and was never meant to provide data. (Photo: File)

‘Can't have cart before horse’: Mahua Moitra attacks Aadhaar over privacy

A former manager and an officer of the Indian Overseas Bank and a secretary of an NGO have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 6.14 crore in providing loan to SHG members, police said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

3 including ex-manager, officer of IOB in Tamil Nadu held for fraud

The helpline number will work round-the-clock and will help establish a direct medium between the people and the Chief Minister's Office. (Photo:PTI)

UP CM launches 24x7 helpline to address people's grievances

The new pension system will be in addition to the ordinary family pension for previous military or civil service if all conditions are fulfilled. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

Defence Minister clears new pension for kin of re-employed servicemen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NDA's candidate AC Shanmugam sure of his win from Vellore Lok Sabha seat

The notification for the August 5 election will be issued on July 11. The nomination process will begin the same day and the last date for filing papers is July 18. (Photo: ANI)

India, US officials likely to meet soon to discuss trade difference: MEA

The trade talks between the two countries slowed down after Washington rolled back the privileges that New Delhi was enjoying under their GSP or Generalised System of Preferences programme since June 5. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Rath Yatra: Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari offers Rs 25,000 each to 22 committees

TMC Leader also attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: ANI)

Union Health Minister reviews preparedness against waterborne diseases in Delhi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday met Health Department and civic body officials and discussed measures to be taken to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the national capital. (Photo: File)

'Kejriwal chor hai': Posters calling Delhi CM a thief surface in Delhi

These posters were put out after Delhi BJP president and MP, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham