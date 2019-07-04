Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Educated’ speaker: Om Birla after Bhagwant Mann changed subject during Zero Hour

Published Jul 4, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Birla further said that if any parliamentarian wants to change the subject during Zero Hour then they have to take permission from him.
Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an "educated" speaker.

When Mann stood up from his desk and started speaking about problems Indians face in Indian embassies based in foreign countries, Birla asked him to sit down.

 

"If you want to change the subject during Zero Hour, then you have to take my permission. You have given the subject of regarding ... 'salaries of teachers in Punjab'. I am a padha-likha (educated) speaker," Speaker said.

Then, Mann stood up again to speak but sought permission from the speaker and the latter allowed him to speak.

"There are many complaints that Indian embassies in foreign countries are creating trouble for Indians there. In cases of passport and asylum, they create problems. Many Indians are lured to Saudi Arabia where they are being made a slave. When they somehow reach the embassy for help, they were asked to produce NOC. This must stop," he said.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26.

