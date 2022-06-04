KTR ridicules BJP for linking Alluri to Telangana

Reacting to Union home minister Amit Shah's speech during the Telangana state Formation Day celebrations organised by his Cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Thursday, Rao took to Twitter to ridicule the BJP for linking freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to Telangana. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday came down heavily against the BJP, which, he said, had no history of participating in any democratic struggle and whose only strength was riding the double engine of ‘jhoot’ and ‘jhumla’.

Reacting to Union home minister Amit Shah's speech during the Telangana state Formation Day celebrations organised by his Cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Thursday, Rao took to Twitter to ridicule the BJP for linking freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to Telangana.

"The side effects of being coached at WhatsApp university,” taunted Rao referring to Shah's speech in which he mentioned Alluri, who belonged to Andhra, along with those from Telangana and for displaying paintings of Alluri at the meeting.

Rao tweeted “BJP is a party that has no history of democratic struggle; neither in India’s freedom nor in Telangana formation. Their only strength is the double engine of Jhoot & Jhumla (sic).”

Rao re-tweeted a post by TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne, who is also chairman of TS Mineral Development Corporation. “Neither Home Minister of India nor Cultural Minister has any sense of History of Telangana. Not just in speech of Amit Shah mentioning Shri Alluri, there was a photo exhibition. Did they name Rajamowli too (sic),” tweeted Krishank, who posted a picture of Shah going around the photo exhibition.

Filmmaker Rajamouli recently made ‘RRR’, a fictional story about revolutionary leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

In a subsequent tweet, Krishank said that this underscores the importance of education, failing which ‘idiots will not hesitate to distort history’.

He wanted to know in what way Alluri Sitarama Raju had any relevance to Hyderabad and Telangana.