Jagananna houses will last for over 50 years: International Zinc Association

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 4, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2022, 7:15 am IST
IZA to push government to use galvanised steel for construction
A housing official told DC that about 450-500 kg of steel is used for a house. The cost of steel used in each house is about Rs 35,000. — Representational image/PTI
Visakhapatnam: The life expectancy of the 30 lakh free houses for the poor under the Jagananna Housing Scheme could easily cross 50 years, claims the International Zinc Association (IZA).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the sidelines of a knowledge conference on 'Cutting the Cost of Corrosion on Infrastructure' in Vizag, IZA director (India) Rahul Sharma said he would meet chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy to explain the importance of galvanised steel.

 

“Galvanisation will protect steel from corrosion for the next 50 to 80 years, depending on weather conditions. Some 500kg of steel used to build a house would probably require 25kg of zinc. The cost of a kilo of zinc is around Rs 50. So the extra price will be less than Rs 7000, he claimed.

Sharma said it was best to place orders for galvanized steel directly to steel mills. If the steel placed on the site needs to be galvanised, the cost of logistics and handling will be extra and it will become more expensive, he said.

Sharma said that in a coastal climate, steel would not corrode for two to three years without painting and galvanizing, he said.

 

"We will try to explain the benefits of using galvanised steel for housing projects in our meeting with the CM. As the poor cannot afford the cost and maintenance of houses, it is better to use galvanised steel in the CM’s pet housing project," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, a housing official told DC that about 450-500 kg of steel is used for a house. The cost of steel used in each house is about Rs 35,000. Currently they do not use galvanised steel. Steel is being procured from Raipur for the Jagananna housing projects in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

 

