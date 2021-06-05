Nation Politics 04 Jun 2021 TRS swings into acti ...
Nation, Politics

TRS swings into action; churns out plans to win Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 5, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 12:49 am IST
The party leadership expects the Election Commission to hold the bypoll sometime in September
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed the party's strategy with senior leaders after Rajendar's announcement. (Photo: Facebook@KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed the party's strategy with senior leaders after Rajendar's announcement. (Photo: Facebook@KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leadership sprang into action soon after former minister Etala Rajender announced his decision to resign from the party and the Assembly, to brace party leaders and cadre for the imminent bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly seat that has to be held within six months.

The party leadership expects the Election Commission to hold the bypoll sometime in September.

 

According to sources in the TRS, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao discussed the party's strategy with senior leaders after Rajendar's announcement.

It was decided to go all out to retain the Huzurabad seat with a big majority and to adopt the aggressive strategy of the recent Legislative Council polls and the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in which the TRS emerged victorious.

Ministers will camp in the constituency for three months as election in charges, while TRS MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanchs of erstwhile Karimnagar district will be given the task of micro-level booth management to reach out to every voter.

 

It was also decided to launch a slew of development activities and address long-pending issues in Huzurabad until the election code comes into force. Chandrashekar Rao will campaign in Huzurabad as he did in Nagarjunasagar, where he addressed two public meetings, the first time he campaigned in a bypoll.

The party leadership reportedly attaches much significance to the Huzurabad bypoll than the ones at Dubbak and Nagarjunasagar as it feels that earlier bypolls were necessitated due to untimely demises of respective sitting MLAs but the Huzurabad bypoll is coming as per the wishes of the party following sacking of Rajendar from the Cabinet and his subsequent resignation from the Assembly.

 

The party leadership views this bypoll as a 'do-or-die battle' as any upset in this election would have huge political implications on the TRS as well as the state government and may become a rallying point for anti-TRS and anti-Chandrashekar Rao forces to realign and unite before crucial 2023 December Assembly polls. A victory with a decent majority in Huzurabad will make voices of dissent in the party, if any, completely silent and dash plans of party leaders to quit the party to join other parties.

By defeating Rajendar, the TRS leadership wants to send a loud and clear message that the TRS remains unbeatable in Telangana political landscape and for the party, individuals, however big they are, do not matter much.

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), etala rajender, huzurabad assembly seat, election commission, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bypoll, trs mlas, huzurabad bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The college exam branch staff will upload the student preference online by June 12. — Representational image/PTI

JNTUH preparing to hold BTech/BPharm exams offline

Rama Rao was critical of the manner in which the Centre was going about procuring and distribution Coronavirus vaccines, making the states answerable to their people. (Twitter)

Import vaccines from countries with surplus, KTR tells centre

Students in several schools have expressed their disappointment over not being able to meet friends and classmates like usual, and even missing out on big school events and functions like investiture ceremony, sports functions, and most recently the farewell parties, that they said they had been looking forward to for at least two years. — Representational image/AP

Unusual school life could impact social behaviour in children, experts say

Bus services now run only from 6 am to 12 noon. As a result, not even 20 per cent of the buses are running. — Representational image/DC

Revenue falls by more than half at many depots



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

French Portal: 1 Million Euros gifted to middleman for Dassault

The report said as AFA inspectors combed through Dassault accounts in 2017, they raised an eyebrow when they came across an item expenditure costing 508,925 euros entered under the heading gifts to clients. (Photo: PTI)

Who is Veena George, Kerala's new Health minister set to replace KK Shailaja

Veena George. (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)

'Congress toolkit' circulated by BJP is a fake, says Congress

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda said the saffron party was propagating a fake toolkit on Covid-19 mismanagement and attributing it to the AICC research department. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham