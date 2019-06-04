TRS wins all 3 MLC seats in local authorities quota

Hyderabad: The TRS won the byelections to all the three Legislative Council seats from the local authorities quota on Monday. The TRS victory in Warangal and Ranga Reddy was predicted, but it also won the Nalgonda seat where the Congress has an MLA and an MP.

The victory continues the roller-coaster ride of the TRS which won the Assembly elections but fell short in the Lok Sabha polls. In the backdrop of these results, the outcome of the zilla and mandal territorial committees on Tuesday will be keenly awaited.

In Warangal, TRS candidate P. Srinivas Reddy defeated E. Venkatrami Reddy of the Congress and in Ranga Reddy former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy over Mr Pratap Reddy of the Congress. A majority of the voters in both constituencies belong to the TRS which had won the civic polls in 2016.

The victory of TRS nominee Chinnappa Reddy from Nalgonda district grabbed attention as he defeated Ms Lakshmi Reddy of the Congress, the wife of sitting MLA Komataireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the party candidates on their victory and thanked the representatives of local bodies who handed the party a “one-sided victory”. TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also congratulated the candidates.

Of the 2,799 voters in the three constituencies, 2,753 exercised their franchise in the elections held on Friday.

The byelections were caused by the resignations of Mr Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Congress) and Mr P. Narender Reddy (TRS) on their election to the Assembly and Mr Konda Muralidhar Rao, who defected to the Congress. Their tenure was to end on on January 4, 2022.