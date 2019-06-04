People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Targeting Pakistan over the Iftar party row, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that "Pakistan is not a worthy country to discuss anything".

In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena condemned the "unprecedented harassment" of guests in Iftar party hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad, saying that it was a "ruckus" created by "Pakistani drunken monkeys".

Questioning whether mistreatment with the invitees should be considered as a step taken by Pakistan for the peace process with India, Shiv Sena said, "...But what was done during Iftar party in Islamabad on Saturday, should that be considered as the step taken for the peace process? Pakistan's reality has once again surfaced. Pakistan is not a worthy country to discuss anything."

The Shiv Sena pointed out that "well known" personalities, who were invited to the party were all Pakistani citizens.

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger.

"All those invited to the Iftar party organised by the High Commission of India were all 'well known' people of Islamabad. The main thing is that these were all Pakistani citizens. Possibly, the reason behind Pakistan's anger is people like Masood Azhar were not invited for the party," Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamna" said.

Continuing to lash at Pakistan, Shiv Sena maintained that the neighbouring country has become a "factory" of global terrorism, which is being controlled by its Army and ISI.

"Pakistan has become a factory of global terrorism, not a country. ISI and Pakistan Army are keeping control over Pakistan. Thinking that Prime Minister Imran Khan was chosen with the path of democracy, this is the illusion," Saamna stated.

On June 2, India on Sunday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the "gross intimidation on an unprecedented scale" of Pakistani guests who were invited to an Iftar event organised by the Indian High Commission a day earlier.

In a statement, the high commission here emphasised to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the "disappointing chain of events of June 1 at the Serena hotel not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct but are against all notions of civilised behaviour".

The statement said that "a concerted campaign" was launched by Pakistan's security agencies in the days preceding the Iftar function to reach out to invitees to "actively dissuade them" from attending the event.

The Pakistani security forces stationed on the main road outside the hotel "rudely rebuffed and intimidated" officers and diplomatic staff of the mission who tried to ascertain from the security personnel the reasons for the harassment of the Pakistani guests.

Media reports claimed that additional scrutiny was thrust upon the guests attending the party by Pakistani security officials, who also forced many to return from the event.