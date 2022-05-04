Nation Politics 04 May 2022 TRS readies its cadr ...
Nation, Politics

TRS readies its cadre for counter-offensive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 4, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 6:49 am IST
The visit of top-level Congress and BJP leaders in a span of less than 10 days to target the TRS has heated up the political atmosphere
Iin order to counter anti-government narrative on farmers' suicides, unemployment etc by Opposition leders, the TRS leadership has decided to engage its rank and file in all the districts. (Photo by arrangement)
HYDERABAD: The TRS is understood to have planned a counter-offensive against Opposition parties in the wake of the proposed visits of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah to Telangana soon.

The visit of top-level national leaders from the Congress and the BJP in a span of less than 10 days in May to target the TRS has heated up the political atmosphere.

 

While Rahul Gandhi is making a two-day visit to the state on May 6 and May 7, Nadda is arriving  in the state a day prior, on May 5, and Amit Shah is expected to visit the state on May 14.

While Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Warangal to highlight farmers' suicides in Telangana and attempt to visit Osmania University to highlight unemployment, Nadda will address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar as part of Sanjay's ongoing padayatra against the TRS government's failures and Amit Shah is expected to address a public meeting in Maheshwaram on the city outskirts to mark the conclusion of the second phase of Sanjay's padayatra.

 

According to sources, in order to counter anti-government narrative on farmers' suicides, unemployment etc by Opposition leders, the TRS leadership has decided to engage its rank and file in all the districts. The counter-offensive will be based on 'facts and figures' on the TRS government's initiatives undertaken over the past eight years for the benefit of farmers, unemployed and other sections using media and social media platforms aggressively and highlighting how the BJP and the Congress-ruled states stand nowhere near Telangana in welfare schemes and development programmes.

 

All the ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, district and mandal level leaders will be involved in the counter-offensive strategy.

They were asked to use media and social media platforms aggressively and counter the Congress and the BJP's national leaders’ charges against the TRS government.

Sources added that TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will lead this counter-offensive strategy by visiting Warangal the very next day on May 7, after Rahul Gandhi's visit on May 6.

Rama Rao along with district ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs will give a strong reply to Rahul Gandhi's charges against the TRS government on farmers' suicides and unemployment issues.

 

He will release the statistics to prove that the TRS government stands at the top in the country in filling vacancies in state government departments by already filling 1.36 lakh jobs in seven years and the recently announced recruitment drive to fill 90,000 posts for which notifications for Group-I and police recruitment were issued last week.

Rao will also release data tabled by the BJP government at the Centre in the recent budget session of Parliament on decreasing farmers' suicides in Telangana under the TRS regime.

...
Tags: nadda rahul amit shah to visit telangana, nadda public meeting in mahbubnagar, amit shah public meeting maheshwaram, counter-offensive of trs, decreasing farmers' suicides
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


