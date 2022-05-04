Nation Politics 04 May 2022 KCR loyal to BJP, wa ...
Nation, Politics

KCR loyal to BJP, wants to weaken Congress: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published May 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The TPCC chief said the Congress would not at any cost make an alliance with the TRS in the coming elections
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy(C). (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘villain’ only to gain political mileage in the Assembly elections. Earlier, he had reaped political benefits by terming Andhra people as ‘villains’ and now he is using the same formula to bring the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) into power once again, he said.

"But, there is a twist in this game as Chandrashekar Rao is playing a ‘dummy’ game with the BJP. He is most loyal to Narendra Modi," Revanth Reddy said. Ahead of Congress’ Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on Friday, Revanth Reddy interacted with national media here late on Tuesday night. He said Chandrashekar Rao was trying to strengthen the BJP at national level and destabilise the Congress and its allies.

 

“If Chandrashekar Rao is sincere about the fight against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why doesn’t he join hands with the RJD in Bihar, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and Kejriwal in Delhi?” Revanth Reddy asked.

The DMK and the Maha Vikas Aghadi governments in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively realised that Chandrashekar Rao was an agent of Narendra Modi and that was why they were not entertaining him, he said. Chandrashekar Rao’s sole aim was to destroy the Congress at national and state level, he said.

The TPCC chief said the Congress would not at any cost make an alliance with the TRS in the coming elections. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi made it clear in New Delhi,” he said.  

 

Replying to a question, he said that either Y.S. Sharmila of YSRTP or Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar of the BSP or any political outfit would not affect the prospects of the Congress. “We felt that all these splinter groups were creating an anti-government movement,” he said. BJP had no ground in Telangana and it was creating just hype, he opined. “You can see the BJP active in media and social media, but not in electoral politics of Telangana state,” Revanth Reddy said.

Reacting on dissidence of a few senior leaders, Revanth Reddy said difference of opinion was common in the Congress. “We respect all senior leaders and their services are utilised as and when required by the high command,” he said. To fight aggressively against the TRS government, the party high command was taking decisions judiciously, he explained.

 

Revanth Reddy said all sections of people in Telangana were vexed with the misrule of the TRS government. “They are ready to give a fitting lesson to the TRS and are trying to identify the right fighter for the task,” he said. There will be a face-to-face fight between the TRS and the Congress in the next Assembly elections and the Congress would form the government, he said.

Revanth Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao believed that he was the saviour of a particular community to revive their previous glory. “But it will not work out as social fabrication of Telangana state is changing fast,” he said. He also said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi would declare the party’s agriculture policy in the Warangal meeting.

 

 

Tags: a revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana


