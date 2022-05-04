Nation Politics 04 May 2022 KC Venugopal, Maken ...
Nation, Politics

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

PTI
Published May 4, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
The leaders will stay at Udaipur, also called the city of lakes, for the day to finalise the preparations for the party's brainstorming camp
Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken
 Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

Udaipur: Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) to be held in Udaipur.

The two AICC general secretaries and the Rajasthan Chief Minister were accompanied by the party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, sources said.

 

Venugopal and Maken reached here from Delhi this morning, while Gehlot arrived from Jaipur. Dotasra has been in the city since Tuesday.

The leaders will stay at Udaipur, also called the city of lakes, for the day to finalise the preparations for the party's brainstorming camp.

"They are in Udaipur to visit hotels and to review the preparations for the shivir," a party spokesperson said.

The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held from May 13-15.

About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp.

Senior leaders including those in the Congress Working Committee, members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir.

 

Most of these leaders are likely to reach Udaipur by May 12.

Several party resolutions are also expected to be passed in the camp.

...
Tags: congress chintan shivir, k c venuogopal, ajay maken, chintan shivir
Location: India, Rajasthan, Udaipur


Latest From Nation

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen give a press conference in the Prime Minister's official residence Marienborg, in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 3, 2022. (Photo:AFP)

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->