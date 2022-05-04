Kavitha: Rahul Gandhi a political tourist in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha came down heavily on former All India Congress Committee president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his proposed state visit and alleged that he had never reacted on either paddy issue or Telangana issue. Now he (Rahul Gandhi) was planning to visit Warangal for political gains, she said. “During the recent paddy crop crisis, we urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament and to support farmers of Telangana, but he didn’t,” she alleged.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kavitha said the Congress leader never talked in favour of Telangana. “Don't know why he is coming to Warangal and Osmania University now,” she pointed out.

Kavitha termed Rahul Gandhi as a political tourist to Telangana state.

Former Nizamabad MP added that in the run-up to the elections, more and more political tourists would visit Telangana but the TRS was here to stay to work for the future generations. She further said other political parties were trying to divide people of Telangana in the name of religion, occupation and other ways, but the TRS worked to bridge that gap.