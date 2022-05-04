Nation Politics 04 May 2022 Kavitha: Rahul Gandh ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha: Rahul Gandhi a political tourist in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Kavitha said the Congress leader never talked in favour of Telangana
Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)
 Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha came down heavily on former All India Congress Committee president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his proposed state visit and alleged that he had never reacted on either paddy issue or Telangana issue. Now he (Rahul Gandhi) was planning to visit Warangal for political gains, she said. “During the recent paddy crop crisis, we urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament and to support farmers of Telangana, but he didn’t,” she alleged.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kavitha said the Congress leader never talked in favour of Telangana. “Don't know why he is coming to Warangal and Osmania University now,” she pointed out.

 

Kavitha termed Rahul Gandhi as a political tourist to Telangana state.

Former Nizamabad MP added that in the run-up to the elections, more and more political tourists would visit Telangana but the TRS was here to stay to work for the future generations. She further said other political parties were trying to divide people of Telangana in the name of religion, occupation and other ways, but the TRS worked to bridge that gap.

...
Tags: kalvakuntla kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in viral video
Rahul Gandhi to visit NSUI men jailed after stir

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/DC)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis

Addressing these issues, chairperson of child welfare committee, Hyderabad, G. Shailaja pointed out that there is no one to monitor the children on a day-to-day or regular basis as the resources are insufficient. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rescued kids go back to streets

They are planning to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum. (Representational Image/ ANI)

GMR airport gets 30 more years to operate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->