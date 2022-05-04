Gadkari assures highway work: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Bhongir parliamentary constituency Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Tuesday that Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari has promised to undertake the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway expansion works. In a social media post, the MP termed this as ‘Pragati Ka Highway’.

Gadkari had, during his visit to Hyderabad on April 29, inaugurated various NH and central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) projects in Telangana.

Notably, the Congress MP had skipped the preparatory meeting of party leaders from undivided Nalgonda district for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal, and instead participated in the Union minister’s programme that day.

Citing this pre-scheduled programme as reason, Reddy skipped the Congress meet. He now says he requested the Union minister to expedite the expansion works of Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

“Gadkari promised that he would take up the works at earliest. The expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway works will be useful for both Telangana and AP states and would reduce the travel time between the two major cities -- Hyderabad and Vijayawada,” he said.