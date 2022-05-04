Nation Politics 04 May 2022 Congress, TRS raise ...
Nation, Politics

Congress, TRS raise political heat in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Both Congress and TRS leaders are confident that their meetings will give them the much needed boost in the upcoming assembly elections
It is said Rahul Gandhi will demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keep his promise of waiving off farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh that he had promised and provide MSP for food grains produced by farmers. TRS is planning to counter it with development by laying the foundation stone for Kaitex Mega Textile Park and inaugurating Ganesh Textiles Industries.
 It is said Rahul Gandhi will demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keep his promise of waiving off farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh that he had promised and provide MSP for food grains produced by farmers. TRS is planning to counter it with development by laying the foundation stone for Kaitex Mega Textile Park and inaugurating Ganesh Textiles Industries.

HANAMKONDA: Political heat is building up in erstwhile Warangal district with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi all set to address a mega public meeting on Friday and ruling TRS following it up the next day with various programmes of IT minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao.

Right from the announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at the Arts and Science College ground, several senior Congress leaders have been visiting the district to make the programme a success, while criticising the ruling TRS. TRS party leaders are also holding press conferences counterattacking the Congress.

 

Leaders of the grand old party are pinning hopes on history repeating itself. When Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed a massive BC Garjana meeting at the same ground in 2002, the party came to power in the then united Andhra Pradesh. Congress is hoping that with Rahul Gandhi addressing the meeting on Friday, the party will do an encore.

Congress sources say Rahul Gandhi is going to make a major announcement that will benefit the entire farming sector in the country.

As a countermeasure, TRS has scheduled an interactive meeting on Saturday between IT minister KTR and information technology professionals at the PJR Garden. The meeting will dwell on expansion of IT companies including in erstwhile Warangal district, employment opportunities and overall growth of the state’s economy.

 

It is said Rahul Gandhi will demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keep his promise of waiving off farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh that he had promised and provide MSP for food grains produced by farmers. TRS is planning to counter it with development by laying the foundation stone for Kaitex Mega Textile Park and inaugurating Ganesh Textiles Industries.

Both Congress and TRS leaders are confident that their meetings will give them the much needed boost in the upcoming assembly elections.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 05 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

Jagan to inaugurate state’s largest cancer hospital in Tirupati

The CM underscored the need to remit free power charges into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers so that they would, in turn, pay to the Discoms through DBT. (Representational Image/DC)

AP to get 93 mu of power to overcome crisis

Addressing these issues, chairperson of child welfare committee, Hyderabad, G. Shailaja pointed out that there is no one to monitor the children on a day-to-day or regular basis as the resources are insufficient. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rescued kids go back to streets

They are planning to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 million passengers per annum. (Representational Image/ ANI)

GMR airport gets 30 more years to operate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->