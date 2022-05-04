Congress, TRS raise political heat in Telangana

It is said Rahul Gandhi will demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keep his promise of waiving off farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh that he had promised and provide MSP for food grains produced by farmers. TRS is planning to counter it with development by laying the foundation stone for Kaitex Mega Textile Park and inaugurating Ganesh Textiles Industries.

HANAMKONDA: Political heat is building up in erstwhile Warangal district with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi all set to address a mega public meeting on Friday and ruling TRS following it up the next day with various programmes of IT minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao.

Right from the announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at the Arts and Science College ground, several senior Congress leaders have been visiting the district to make the programme a success, while criticising the ruling TRS. TRS party leaders are also holding press conferences counterattacking the Congress.

Leaders of the grand old party are pinning hopes on history repeating itself. When Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed a massive BC Garjana meeting at the same ground in 2002, the party came to power in the then united Andhra Pradesh. Congress is hoping that with Rahul Gandhi addressing the meeting on Friday, the party will do an encore.

Congress sources say Rahul Gandhi is going to make a major announcement that will benefit the entire farming sector in the country.

As a countermeasure, TRS has scheduled an interactive meeting on Saturday between IT minister KTR and information technology professionals at the PJR Garden. The meeting will dwell on expansion of IT companies including in erstwhile Warangal district, employment opportunities and overall growth of the state’s economy.

It is said Rahul Gandhi will demand that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keep his promise of waiving off farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh that he had promised and provide MSP for food grains produced by farmers. TRS is planning to counter it with development by laying the foundation stone for Kaitex Mega Textile Park and inaugurating Ganesh Textiles Industries.

Both Congress and TRS leaders are confident that their meetings will give them the much needed boost in the upcoming assembly elections.