Congress sets up committees for Rahul Gandhi's TS visit

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted around 15 committees with more than 200 party leaders including MPs, MLAs and others to make a huge success of the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on May 6.

The sabha will be attended mainly by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The TPCC feels it’s a matter of prestige for the Congress to make a big success of the meeting and highlight the TS farmers’ issues.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy MP, heads the reception committee for the public meeting at the Arts College grounds in Warangal. The various committees will unitedly work to make a success of the two-day visit of Rahul Gandhi to the state on May 6 and 7.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal and Hyderabad takes place after a long wait by partymen.

Public mobilisation committees have been set up for Warangal, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Medak and Khammam parliamentary constituencies.

TPCC senior leaders and others have camped in Warangal to supervise the arrangements. TPCC working president, Sangareddy MLA Jayprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy on Tuesday said TRS leaders are exaggerating the government schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.