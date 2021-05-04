Nation Politics 04 May 2021 TRS juggernaut rolls ...
Nation, Politics

TRS juggernaut rolls on in municipal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Updated May 4, 2021, 12:02 am IST
TRS and its ally won 184 wards out of a total of 248 in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation and five ULBs
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao thanked the voters in the seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including GWMC and KMC for accomplishing an overwhelming 74 per cent vote share. It proves that TRS is unstoppable. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)
HYDERABAD: The TRS continued its winning spree in the municipal polls held for two corporations and five urban local bodies (ULBs) after Sunday’s thumping victory in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-elections.  The ruling TRS and its ally won 184 wards out of a total of 248 in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and five ULBs, including five  Siddipet, Jedcherla, Atchampet, Kothur and Nakrekal.

The TRS won 48 of 66 wards in GWMC, while the BJP bagged 10, Congress four, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) one and independents three. TRS mayoral candidate Gundu Sudharani registered a thumping victory.

 

The pink party bagged 43 divisions and its ally (CPI) won three of the total 60 municipal divisions in KMC. During 2016 municipal polls the TRS won in 34 of 50 divisions. The Congress, which managed to secure double digit seats (10) in the 2016, managed an equal number, this time around. BJP won one division while CPM and independents pocketed two each.

The TRS won 11 of the 20 wards in Nakrekal municipality. The AIFB won from six wards, the Congress two and independent one and the BJP failed to open its account. TRS dissidents contested from 16 wards under the banner of AIFB and won six wards.

 

The ruling party recorded a landslide victory in Siddipet municipality by bagging as many as 36 of the 43 wards. While independents won from five wards, the BJP and the AIMIM managed to win one each and the Congress failed to win even one seat. TRS rebel Mohammad Riyazuddhin, who won from the 20th ward, joined TRS in the presence of finance minister T. Harish Rao an hour after his victory.

In 12 municipal wards in Kothur, the TRS won seven while the Congress captured the remaining five. Out of 27 wards in Jadcherla municipality, the TRS won 24 wards followed by the BJP with two seats and the Congress one.

 

In Achampet municipality, out of 20 seats, the TRS won 13, the Congress bagged six and BJP had one success while in Bodhan TRS candidate Gangaram won 18 ward with 165 votes majority.

Later, reacting to the outstanding performance, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao thanked the voters in the seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including GWMC and KMC for accomplishing an overwhelming 74 per cent vote share. It proves that TRS is unstoppable.

“People have owned TRS as their party and this verdict has proved this yet again,” he said.

 

Info points:

GWMC (66 wards): TRS won 48 wards, while the BJP bagged 10, Congress restricted to only four,  independents four and AIFB 1

KMC (60 wards):  TRS 43 divisions, CPI -2, Congress -10, BJP-1, CPM-2 and independents -2

Nakrekal (20 wards): TRS won 11, AIFB 6, Congress 2 and independents- 1

Siddipet (43 wards): TRS-36, independents -5, BJP- 1 and MIM-1

Kothur (12 wards): TRS-7, Congress-5

Jadcherla (27): TRS-24, BJP-2 and Congress -1

Achampet (20): TRS13, Congress -6 and BJP -1

Bodhan 18 ward: TRS won with 165 votes majority

 

Tags: trs in municipal corporation elections, telangana municipal elections, greater warangal municipal corporation (gwmc), khammam municipal corporation (kmc), siddipet, jedcherla, atchampet, kothur and nakrekal elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


