Eatala Rajender explodes, quizzes KCR’s integrity

Hyderabad: A day after he was dropped from the Council of Ministers over allegations of land encroachment, Eatala Rajendar hit back at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter was using all institutions and departments under his control to target him but he was not the one to be cowed down.

"I am not scared by threats of arrests and cases. You have deployed hundreds of policemen around my house. Book whatever case you want to against me. I will approach the court for justice," he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Eatala asked the Chief Minister if the link road to his farmhouse in Erravelli was not laid illegally through assigned and private lands. He said he was ready to quit as MLA but before taking a decision, he said, he would seek opinion of people in his Huzurabad constituency.

Demanding an inquiry into his assets by a sitting judge and not by the agencies working under the Chief Minister, Rajendar said he was ready to die, ready to forego all his wealth, properties, businesses but would not give up his self-respect.

He claimed that none of the ministers or MLAs in the TRS was living with self-respect as Chandrashekhar Rao did not treat them even as human beings but they continued to remain with him as they knew how he treated those who differed with him.

Denying the allegations that he encroached assigned lands in two villages of Medak district, Eatala said that those who conducted the investigation did not even seek their clarification or issued any notices. "I will initiate legal action on the inquiry report," he said.

Eatala alleged that the inquiry report by officials against him was full of lies. He said he was not director in Jamuna Hatcheries which was run by his wife and son. He made it clear that he had no plans to float a new political party.

Stating that he worked with Chandrashekar Rao for 19 years, Eatala said he never worked to bring bad name to the party or government or the Chief Minister himself. He said as the leader of the Telangana movement, Chandrashekar Rao never supported any wrongdoing. "Such a leader is today using all his power against a small man like me. I am ready to face cases and go to jail but will not give up my self-respect."