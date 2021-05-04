ACB court says Lakshmi Parvathi has no locus standi to file case against Naidu

Lakshmi Parvathi had alleged that Naidu grossly misused his office to make money for himself and he must be booked and punished. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Telugu Desam chief and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the ACB special court at Hyderabad on Monday dismissed the petition filed against him some 16 years ago by YSRC leader Lakshmi Parvathi, accusing him of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income while as chief minister.

She had alleged that Naidu grossly misused his office to make money for himself and he must be booked and punished.

Parvathi filed the petition in 2005, citing massive difference in the assets acquired by Naidu from the time he became MLA for first time in 1978 and through his term as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The ACB court rejected her petition, saying Lakshmi Parvathi had no locus standi to file a petition before the ACB court. Moreover, she didn't submit any evidence to prove the allegations, the court claimed.

Significantly, the court has not explained that, if so, why the case carried on for 16 years.