41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 04 May 2020 India protests again ...
Nation, Politics

India protests against Pakistan court order on general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

PTI
Published May 4, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
The entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India
The Indus river in Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. AP file photo
 The Indus river in Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. AP file photo

New Delhi: India has conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over an order by that country's supreme court allowing the conduct of general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan was told that entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India and that Islamabad should immediately vacate the areas under its illegal occupation.

 

In a recent order, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region.

"India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest to Pakistan against Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan'," the MEA said in a statement.

"It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession," it said.

The MEA said the government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories "illegally and forcibly" occupied by it.

"India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

"Instead, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," it added.

The MEA said Pakistan's recent actions can neither hide the "illegal occupation" of parts of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by it nor the "grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom" to the people residing in these areas for the past seven decades.

...
Tags: gilgit-baltistan, gilgit-baltistan region, pakistan occupied kashmir (pok)


Latest From Nation

A policeman keeps watch as stranded people wait to board a special train for West Bengal to reach their native place amid COVID-19 lockdown in Ajmer. PTI photo

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

Entry of Keralites returning from other states has been restricted through six border points across the state. (PTI PHOTO)

Bringing back stranded Keralities: Preference to pregnant women, students and aged

A cop resorts to lathicharge after a customer waiting to buy booze breaks social distancing rule in Bengaluru. — DC photo

Tipplers violate social distancing norms in Karnataka as liquor sales resume

People queue up at a doctor's clinic to get a medical certificate in Dharavi, Mumbai. PTI photo

100 covid patients recover in Dharavi; Opposition demands free travel for migrants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

A policeman keeps watch as stranded people wait to board a special train for West Bengal to reach their native place amid COVID-19 lockdown in Ajmer. PTI photo

Kashmir's domicile law changed under cover of Covid-19

Srinagar looks like a ghost town due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The central government amended the Jammu & Kashmir's domicile laws, a move that has been criticised by all political civil society groups in the Kashmir Valley. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

You are a fighter who will overcome this challenge: PM Modi to Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendr Modi interacts with world leaders during virtual G20 summit. PTI photo

Mamata's outburst to cover up monumental failures in tackling covid: Dhankar

Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Congress alleges 'absolute anarchy' and many 'scams' in purchase of Covid19 equipment

Priyanka Gandhi fires a broadside at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham