Nation Politics 04 Apr 2022 Kakinada district a ...
Nation, Politics

Kakinada district a major gainer in reorganisation of districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Two pharma units by Aurobindo and a HPCL-GAIL refinery are expected to come up within the KSEZ
There are vast resources in the new Kakinada district for establishing additional industries. Port-based industrialisation (in picture) is already a big concept internationally. With the size of district having been reduced, there is possibility of district officials paying higher attention to development of the district by using its available resources, observed Cocanada Chamber of Commerce president Varanasi Veera Raghavulu (Babu). — DC file image
KAKINADA: Newly formed district of Kakinada has become a major industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh with two ports – Deep Water and Anchorage, and a new Greenfield commercial area that will come up soon. Adding of Tallarevu mandal to the new district is a major boon, as it has nearly 6,000 acres of land bank for setting up industries within the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

Two pharma units by Aurobindo and a HPCL-GAIL refinery are expected to come up within the KSEZ. Once the refinery comes up, many industrial units with huge investments are expected to be established within the SEZ. Already, two established fertiliser entities – NFCL and Coromandel are functioning from here. Major edible oil companies are producing refined oils and marketing them all over the country.

 

Including Tallarevu mandal within the new Kakinada district is a big boon, as it has a rich biosphere and natural resources like oil and gas. India's second largest mangroves are in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a large population of fishing cats after Sundarbans in West Bengal.

The sanctuary is also the nesting site for two major birds – Indian Skimmer and Indian Great Knot. It is home to mudflats and estuaries of Godavari, world’s rare eco-region, and Asian Flyway Zone. Kakinada-Hope Island is a natural barrier. Oil majors Reliance and GSPC (ONGC) are already into oil and gas exploration here.

 

“There are vast resources in the new Kakinada district for establishing additional industries. Port-based industrialisation is already a big concept internationally. With the size of district having been reduced, there is possibility of district officials paying higher attention to development of the district by using its available resources,” observed Cocanada Chamber of Commerce president Varanasi Veera Raghavulu (Babu). He pointed out that employment opportunities are vast if new industries are established. Already, there are major industrial parks in Peddapuram-Samalkot area.

 

Soil within the district is most suitable for several agriculture and horticulture crops, apart from sericulture. The district is already a hatchery hub, with broodstock being supplied from aquaculture units in the area. Kritika Shukla, who has assumed charge as collector of Kakinada district, says she will first examine the entire district’s potential and take necessary steps.

However, a downside is area of the district reducing to 3,019 sq. km from 12,805 sq. km. Mandals have come down to 21 from 62. Still, Kakinada is bigger compared to Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari) and Konaseema districts – population and area-wise.

 

Tags: kakinada district, kakinada special economic zone, aurobindo pharma, hpcl-gail refinery, coringa wildlife sanctuary, sundarbans, hope island
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


