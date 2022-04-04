Nation Politics 04 Apr 2022 Current 13 ZPs to co ...
Nation, Politics

Current 13 ZPs to continue in 26 districts of AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 4, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 9:48 am IST
The ZP chairmen and the vice chairmen along with the governing body members will remain in power for five years
Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that as of now, there is no reorganization of ZPs. (Facebook)
VIJAYAWADA: The thirteen Zilla Parishads in AP would continue despite an increase in the number of districts to a total 26 from Monday. The AP government will take a decision on this after studying about the divisions of ZPs.

Initially, the state government wanted to have 26 Zilla Parishad governing bodies. However, once the elections were over for the ZPs, they will remain in power for five years as per Panchayatraj law. ZP elections were held in September 2021 and the new governing bodies were formed the next month, which will remain for another four and half years.

 

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday told the media that as of now, there is no reorganization of ZPs. The 13 ZPs will continue as usual and there will be no impact on councils with the reorganization of districts.

The minister said that the modalities on the division of ZPs will be announced after the study on ZPs.

Tags: 13 zilla parishads in andhra pradesh, zp polls held september 2021, number of district 26 zps 13, zps to be studied for division
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


