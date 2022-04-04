Nation Politics 04 Apr 2022 Bandi dares CM to ar ...
Bandi dares CM to arrest drug peddlers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:06 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The state, Bandi said, was swamped in drug culture and the government was doing nothing about it
Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC)
  Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday challenged the Telangana government to arrest and take action against everyone involved in drug trafficking in the city and the state, with the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar declaring that he would announce the names of all TRS leaders who consumed drugs.

While speaking at the inauguration of a cricket tournament in Shadnagar on Sunday evening, Sanjay Kumar asked, "Will the Chief Minister have all such persons arrested and tested?" The state, the BJP leader said, was swamped in drug culture and the government was doing nothing about it. "The BJP will never tolerate such a culture, if someone in the party does drugs, or is related to drug dealing. If anyone from the BJP is found to be involved in the drug racketeering in the state, the police must take action against them," he said.

 

He also took aim at people who he said supported Pakistan when it played a cricket match against India, and said, "India ka khana, Pakistan ka gaana nahin chalega. Hindutva ka naash, Pakistan par vishwas nahin chalega." He said everyone was seeing the destruction being carried out by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir. "Everyone should watch the Kashmir Files movie. And I will soon show the 'Patabasti Files (Old City Files)' movie to the Chief Minister," Sanjay said.

The present Telangana government, he said, was not bothered about the problems of the people and that he was starting the second leg of his padayatra across the state from April 14 to highlight the state government's failures.

 

