TRS showcases state growth to win Nagarjunasagar

Published Apr 4, 2021, 4:52 am IST
The party campaign highlights the scores of projects sanctioned and completed by the government since in 2014
TRS candidate Nomula Bagath campaigning for Nagarjunasagar by-poll. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)
Hyderabad: The TRS is betting big on the development it brought about for the Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency areas over the past six years of its rule, hoping this would help it win more votes and retain the seat in the April 17 bypoll.

The party campaign highlights the scores of projects sanctioned and completed by the government since in 2014 and also juxtaposes the scene with the “lack of development” in the constituency during the successive Congress and TD rules for several decades.

 

The achievements of the TRS government in irrigation, education, medical and health, roads, bridges are coming in for special mention. At all the election meetings addressed by ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and local party leaders, a question posed to the people was, what development Nagarjunasagar region had achieved when Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy was MLA from the constituency for a record seven times and minister for 17 years in various governments.

They note that the constituency lacked proper roads, drainage system, bus stand, court, irrigation and drinking water facility, government educational institutions like degree college, ITI etc during the six-decade rule of other parties. By contrast, “the  TRS government solved all these problems” within six years by spending crores of rupees from the exchequer.

 

Students from poorer sections who completed Intermediate (10+2) in government institutions and who could not afford higher education in private degree colleges were forced to go to Nalgonda, Miryalguda and Hyderabad all these years for studies, the TRS leaders point out.

Though setting up of a government degree college in the constituency was promised by every party during every election, this did not materialize for decades. But, the TRS government had issued a GO in December 2020 for setting up a government degree college in Halia, made land allotment and works will begin soon to make it operational from the academic year 2021-22.

 

Setting up of a polytechnic college at a cost of Rs 7 crore in 2016 and an attached hostel at a cost of Rs 3 crore in 2019 besides a BC Gurukul College in 2016 are the other achievements that are being highlighted by the TRS.  In the irrigation sector, 226 tanks have been restored under Mission Kakatiya by spending Rs 40 crore, and these are providing irrigation to 17,574 acres.

On the drinking water front, the TRS government boasts of eradicating the decades-old fluoride problem by supplying purified water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha.

 

