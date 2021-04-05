Nation Politics 04 Apr 2021 TD Anantapur cadre u ...
Nation, Politics

TD Anantapur cadre unhappy with poll boycott decision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2021, 4:55 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 4:55 am IST
In the previous local body elections, the then ruling TD won in the maximum number of mandals while YSRC was confined to only a handful
Anantapur has been a traditional TD citadel, particularly after party founder N.T. Rama Rao declared Hindupur as his home turf. (DC file photo).
 Anantapur has been a traditional TD citadel, particularly after party founder N.T. Rama Rao declared Hindupur as his home turf. (DC file photo).

ANANTAPUR: TD cadre from most parts of Anantapur district are unhappy with the high command decision to skip the ensuing zilla parishad and mandal parishad elections as the party is strong in many mandals and villages.

In the previous local body elections, the then ruling Telugu Desam won in the maximum number of mandals while YSRC was confined to only a handful. Anantapur ZP chairperson was also from Telugu Desam.

 

Anantapur has been a traditional TD citadel, particularly after party founder N.T. Rama Rao declared Hindupur as his home turf. Several sections of BC voters were with TD, including in faction-hit areas.

However, the party suffered a serious jolt in the last Assembly polls and had to rest content with wins in only Hindupur and Uravakonda while and YSRC won in 12 segments, including two MP seats. In the recent municipal and gram panchayat polls, TD suffered yet again at the hands of YSRC.

Interestingly, the TD cadre is not happy with the sudden decision taken by party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as the TD has fielded candidates in 63 mandals. Moreover, not even a single ZPTC has been unanimous for YSRC and elections are a must in the district.

 

A senior leader from Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency felt that the decision would impact the party’s hold in villages. “Even during serious faction rivalries, we fought in the mandal polls and won a majority of seats against Congress”, the leader from the erstwhile Penukonda area recalled.

It may be noted that former Tadipatri legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy won as municipal chairman. Similarly, party cadre was keen on contesting in all mandals.

Anantapur ZP chairperson seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (General).

...
Tags: tdp cadre unhappy, mptc and zptc elections, tdp boycotts mptc and zptc elections, ananthapur tdp cadre unhappy, telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 05 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, Bandi alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. — DC file photo

KCR neglecting BC interests, says Telangana BJP chief

Those living in GHMC limits and whose Aadhaar seeding was not completed would also receive water bills for January, February and March and the amount would be adjusted or reverted based on their respective arrears. — Representational image

Free drinking water for GHMC area residents only

The price of palm oil fruit per tonne went up from Rs 10,809 to Rs 12,031 per tonne in March last year. — Representational image

Farmers turn to palm tree cultivation as returns are high

The temple authorities said the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased and proportionately the positive cases were also going up. (DC file photo)

Simhachalam temple closes sanctum sanctorum due to spike in COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Clashes and drama at Nandigram; Mamata stranded at booth, dials Guv for rescue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo: PTI)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham