More cadre revolt in TD over decision to boycott parishad elections

Polls were postponed after candidates had spent huge sums to get votes from locals in the elections. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Revolt within the Telugu Desam has been expanding to several parts of the state on Saturday after TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu announcement that TDP will boycott MPTC and ZPTC elections objecting to violation of norms by ruling YSR Congress.

Within 24 hours, several leaders have openly opposed the boycott decision. They asserted that they will take a decision on the issue according to wishes of local cadres and leaders.

Notification for MPTC and ZPTC election was first issued in 2020 but polling was postponed by then state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar following the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was after candidates had spent huge sums to get votes from locals in the elections. Thus, Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to now boycott elections has come as a shocker for TDP candidates. Most of them have decided to ignore their party chief’s dictum.

In Mangalagiri segment, where Nara Lokesh lost the election in 2019, TD leaders have decided to remain in election fray for the 18 MPTC and one ZPTC seat in Duggirala.

TD leaders Pothineni Srinivas Rao, Guduru Venkata Rao and Unnam Jhansi Rani said chances of TD candidates winning are bright and local TD cadres are pressuring them to remain in fray. “We have to honour their wishes,” the TD leaders remarked.

YSRC MLA of Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said TD cadres are unhappy with party chief’s decision to boycott the polls and hence want to remain in fray.

Senior TD leader Bandaru Satyanarayana is continuing his election campaign in Pendurthi in support of TD candidates. In Sabbavaram, TD cadres are asking leaders to continue fighting the elections for saving the party from further damage.

In Vizianagaram, former union minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is trying to convince party high command to let TD people continue fighting the seats for which they have filed their nominations.

Senior MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary has stated that majority of cadres are opposing the boycott decision. Senior TD leader Jyothula Nehru has already submitted his resignation from the party opposing the poll boycott decision. Nehru maintains that the boycott decision will sink the TD ship in AP.

TD leaders of Ungutur Chintala Srinivas and Paturi Vijay Kumar said majority of cadres are opposing the boycott decision and wish to remain in fray. They pointed out that TD had won the recent local body election in Ungutur. Hence, boycotting the parishad election is needless. They asserted that TD candidates will remain in fray from Ungutur and win the MPTC and ZPTC seats.