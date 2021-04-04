Nation Politics 04 Apr 2021 PM Modi urges milita ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Apr 4, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2021, 6:38 am IST
Modi appealed to militants to lay down their arms and join the mainstream in order to build a peaceful and Aatmanirbhar Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to militants who are still on the path of violence to lay down their arms and join the mainstream in order to build a peaceful and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Assam.

Addressing his last public rally before the third and final phase of polling in Assam at Tamulpur, Modi said, “I assure our mothers and sisters here that your children will not have to carry guns, they do not have to spend their lives in jungles, they do not have to fall prey to anyone’s bullet. This is the commitment of the NDA government which will tirelessly work for development and prosperity of the state.”

 

Asserting that people have decided to form the NDA government in Assam, he said that people have rejected parties attacking the identity of Assam for decades. “The ‘mahajhooth’ of ‘mahajot’ (grand alliance) has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience, I can say that people decided to form the NDA government in Assam. They can’t bear those who insult Assam’s identity and propagate violence,” he added.

Mr Modi said, “The people of Assam are with vikas, stability, peace, brotherhood and unity. The people of Assam couldn’t tolerate those who don’t give due respect to the Assamese pride and identity. In the last five years, the NDA’s double engine government has given double benefits to the people.”

 

Pointing out to mega-development projects completed by the BJP-led alliance government, Prime Minister said, “In the last five years, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge were built. Besides, construction work of half a dozen bridges are going on in the state. Whenever we make a scheme, we want that the benefits of schemes to reach every section of the society. Our mantra is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.”

Alleging that the bogey of secular politics has done immense damage to the nation, he said, “We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it’s called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country.”

 

He went on to say, “We work for the people, we work with honesty. Everybody got pakka houses, everyone got toilets, everyone got gas connection without any bias. Our principle is to provide everything to everyone.”

“For the first time, a government is working on 100 districts that had been left behind in the race of development under the 'Aspirational Districts' programme. These districts are now aspiring for development and seven of Assam's districts are under this programme.”

He further said, “We have worked and already resolved many long-standing problems and we will continue to find solutions for all other issues. Assam has a lot of opportunities to become a ‘Tourism Hub’ which can generate  huge employment in the state.”

 

...
Tags: modi in assam, assam assembly elections, aatmanirbhar assam, tamulpur, militants in assam, nda government in assam, 'aspirational districts' programme, employment in assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Horoscope 04 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Polls were postponed after candidates had spent huge sums to get votes from locals in the elections. — DC file photo

Revolt widens in TD over decision to boycott mandal, ZP elections

The traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6. — DC file photo

Resuming Arjitha Sevas at Tirumala temple postponed

The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. (Representational image)

41 in fray for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll

TRS candidate Nomula Bagath campaigning for Nagarjunasagar by-poll. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

TRS showcases state growth to win Nagarjunasagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

Mamata to PM: Don't need your advice, will win Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Cooch Behar district. (Photo: PTI)

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham