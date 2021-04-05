Nation Politics 04 Apr 2021 AP HC verdict on Par ...
Nation, Politics

AP HC verdict on Parishad elections to be given on Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2021, 4:07 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Political parties have pleaded that the elections be held afresh after cancelling wholesale the earlier processes
The court heard the arguments on Sunday and said the decision will be announced on Tuesday, April 6. (Photo: PTI)
 The court heard the arguments on Sunday and said the decision will be announced on Tuesday, April 6. (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its verdict on the house motion petition regarding the MPTC and ZPTC elections in the state.

The court heard the arguments on Sunday and said the decision will be announced on Tuesday, April 6.

 

The petition against the Parishad elections was filed by the Jana Sena, the BJP and several others after the suspended process was resumed by new state election commissioner Nilam Sawhney soon after she took charge on April 1.

Political parties have pleaded that the elections be held afresh after cancelling wholesale the earlier processes including the provision for unanimous elections. The parties favoured filing of nominations afresh, alleging that the ruling YSRC had prevented them from filing their nominations.

Advocates representing the JSP, the BJP and others presented their arguments on Saturday. The state election commission (SEC) presented its arguments on Sunday.

 

The Telugu Desam had announced a boycott of the elections while candidates of the BJP, JSP and the two Communist parties are continuing in the election fray. Former SEC, N Ramesh Kumar who retired on March 31, did not cancel the previous processes despite pleas for the same from political parties. The new SEC has only resumed the process for the elections that was postponed by the previous SEC in March last year in view of the pandemic’s spread.

Tags: ap mptc zptc elections, ap high court on mpct and zptc elections, mpct and zptc elections in ap, ap election commissioner
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


