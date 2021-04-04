41 in fray for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll

The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As many as 41 candidates are in the fray for the Nagarjunasagar assembly by-election after deadline for withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

There were 60 valid nominations including 46 from independents after the scrutiny. Of these, 19 independents pulled out. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting on May 2.

Chief electoral officer Dr Shashank Goel said 27 of the 41 candidates in the fray are independents and the remaining 14 candidates represent various political parties.

The death of TRS sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year caused the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. BJP fielded Dr. Panugothu Ravi while Arun Kumar Muwa contested on TDP ticket and Noorjahan Begum on AIMIM party ticket.