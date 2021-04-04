Nation Politics 04 Apr 2021 41 in fray for Nagar ...
Nation, Politics

41 in fray for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2021, 7:42 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2021, 7:57 am IST
The death of TRS sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year caused the bypoll
The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. (Representational image)
 The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: As many as 41 candidates are in the fray for the Nagarjunasagar assembly by-election after deadline for withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

There were 60 valid nominations including 46 from independents after the scrutiny.  Of these, 19 independents pulled out. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting on May 2.

 

Chief electoral officer Dr Shashank Goel said 27 of the 41 candidates in the fray are independents and the remaining 14 candidates represent various political parties.

The death of TRS sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year caused the bypoll. 

The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. BJP fielded Dr. Panugothu Ravi while Arun Kumar Muwa contested on TDP ticket and Noorjahan Begum on AIMIM party ticket.

 

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar bypoll, trs bjp congress candidates nagarjunasagar bypoll, nomula bhagat, jana reddy, panugothu ravi, valid nominations nagarjunasagar bypoll, death of nomula narsimhaiah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Polls were postponed after candidates had spent huge sums to get votes from locals in the elections. — DC file photo

Revolt widens in TD over decision to boycott mandal, ZP elections

The traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6. — DC file photo

Resuming Arjitha Sevas at Tirumala temple postponed

TRS candidate Nomula Bagath campaigning for Nagarjunasagar by-poll. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

TRS showcases state growth to win Nagarjunasagar

The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (file photo: PTI)

ED attaches assets of TMC leaders in Saradha case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata to PM: Don't need your advice, will win Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Cooch Behar district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham