BJP can win in Tamil Nadu: Party secretary KT Raghavan

Chennai: “If we could do it in Haryana, J&K, Goa, Nagaland and Tripura, why not in Tamil Nadu? We can”, asserted BJP state secretary K. T. Raghavan, dismissing the suggestion that with mere two per cent vote share, his saffron party would never be able to win elections in the Dravidian Tamil Nadu.

“Yes, we have only two per cent vote share in Tamil Nadu now but that will not remain the same for long. If we are not relevant, why should the opposition parties here blame the BJP for everything?” he asked in a candid interview to DC.

“1.5 vote share in the previous election became 35% in Tripura within a span of four years. In Nagaland, with a Christian population of 88 per cent, we won and formed our NDA government. What makes you think that the voter in TN is less mature and knowledgeable than those in the NE states who could judge where their development would come from and voted for the BJP?

“Our government is ruling in Muslim-dominated Jammu Kashmir; it's the BJP government in Goa having 28 per cent Catholic Christian population. We had only four per cent vote share in Haryana in the previous election and within four years, we were able to secure 36 per cent and form the government. Why can't we do it in TN?

People in TN are sick of this high corruption and tired of poor administration. We will promise better days for them, nalla ethirkalam. I am sure they will understand, they will accept”, said Raghavan.

Denying any deliberate delaying on the part of Centre in implementing the Supreme Court's Feb. 16 order on Cauver, the DMK and Congress spoilt the case for 40 years. Now the Central government has sought three months' time to implement the SC order, which shows the Centre is keen on implementing the SC order.

“The DMK is only trying to mislead the people. I would say, like the Jallikattu which was restored, the Narendra Modi government will ensure that Tamil Nadu's hopes on Cauvery will not go in vain,” he says in an interview to DC.

Excerpts:



Q: After Jallikattu sir, you are facing opposition on issues like Cauvery, Neutrino and Sterlite. You are talking about political vacuum post-Jayalalithaa, is there is any chance for BJP to make inroads?

Jallikattu was banned by Supreme Court on the basis of notification issued by UPA-2, when Jairam Ramesh was Environment Minister, when the bull was included in the list of performing animals. So, they were responsible for the ban on Jallikattu. The DMK was part of the UPA then. We told that if the State government comes out with some ordinance, it may sustain…. Later, when they promulgated the ordinance, within 24 hours all the Central government Ministries gave their assent… But the fringe groups in Tamil Nadu started pouring venom, as if Central government is against jallikattu. ….But it was Centre's initiative which gave it legal sanctity.



Q: Do you agree that BJP hasn't done anything to explain to the people and continues to sit in the stands, not really participating?

No. Central minister Pon Radhakrishnan and we too explained many times the Central government's role in the jallikattu issue. People like Shivasenapathi and Rajeswaran, leaders of jallikattu movement, appreciated openly in the media the Centre's efforts.



Q: What about Cauvery now- are you not facing intense pressure?

Yes. There is pressure. But who is responsible for this mess TN is facing on the Cauvery issue. The DMK was in the Central Government for 17 years and Congress ruled at the Centre for 55 years. Both did nothing…. TN claims that Supreme Court directed the Centre to constitute the CMB; on the other hand, Karnataka pointed out it was not Board but only Scheme. The Centre now wants to get clarity and has approached the Supreme court with a clarificatory petition…..The Centre has also sought three months time for implementing the SC order. So, it is clear the Centre will implement the SC order after SC's clarification.



Q: Do you think it is being protracted due to Karnataka State elections?

In fact, the Centre has mentioned the Karnataka election in its petition filed in the SC and it also apprehends that law and order problem could affect the elections.



Q: But why the delay as SC gave its order on February 16?

There has not been any deliberate delaying. All along, these people spoilt the case for 40 years. Now we have sought three months' time to implement the SC order, which shows the Centre is keen on implementing the SC order. The DMK is only trying to mislead the people…. I would like to ask Mr. M.K. Stalin whether the DMK will come out of UPA condemning the Congress' stand.



Q: How do you look at the Neutrino project?

Earlier the Neutrino laboratory was functioning at the Kolar Golar Fields…after its closure, research slackened. Initially, Ooty hills were identified but the Environment Ministry said no to it and Jairam Ramesh had suggested Theni-Bodi hills for setting up of the neutrino laboratory. The environment clearance was given during the UPA-II in 2010. Though UPA gave clearance for the approval of this project, the NDA welcomes the project, as it is the need of the hour.



Q: TN is witnessing angry agitations now for one reason or the other, which were not seen in Jayalalithaa's days. How do you see these?

Admittedly it is a weak government here…. It is high time the State Government firms up grip and deal with this rise in lawlessness with iron hand.



Q: There is a general perception that PM Modi is propping up this government?

Keeping good relations with a State government does not mean that we are aligning with the ruling party in that state. We have no truck with the AIADMK.



Q: There is much opposition to Governor's review meetings. Your comment?

There is nothing unconstitutional with whatever the Governor is doing, visiting districts to review government projects. He is not giving any directions to the officials. When the State government is not objecting, why are others worried?

(TO BE CONCLUDED)