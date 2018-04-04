search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu cries foul as Modi ignores him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Apr 4, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Mr Naidu said in a press interaction later that he was deliberately ignored by the Prime Minister.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s two-and-a-half hour presence in Parliament’s Central Hall on Tuesday drew the attention of many prominent leaders as well as the media, but not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. 

Mr Naidu was having conversations with various leaders, sitting to the right side of the Central Hall.

 

Prime Minister Modi, crossed from the right side of the hall to the left as he went from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha, along with officials and BJP leaders, but he did not even glance at Mr Naidu.

Mr Naidu was sharing his thoughts on the bifurcation issues separately with Ahmed Patel of the Congress and Murali Manohar Joshi of the BJP in the Central Hall.

Mr Patel stood and listened to Mr Naidu for about 10 minutes. The BJP’s senior leader Murali Manohar Joshi listened to Mr Naidu for around 15 minutes.

Mr Naidu reportedly told leaders, and also members of national media later that the Prime Minister has insulted him by not giving him an appointment for more than one-and-a-half hours. The CM drew the attention of national media by alleging that Mr Modi and BJP’s national president Amit Shah are telling blatant lies regarding assistance given to AP and implementation of the bifurcation assurances.

