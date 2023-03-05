Thakre quashes internal disagreements over yatras

Hyderabad: Congress’ Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday put to bed differences among party members undertaking separate Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatras, saying that everyone can take up the campaign as it was an AICC programme.

Thakre was speaking at the extended executive meeting of the TPCC at Prakasam Hall, after being made aware of objections being raised within the party over the different yatras being undertaken by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and AICC programme implementation committee chairperson A. Maheshwar Reddy.

Thakre also took part in a yatra led by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in Kodad over the last few days, and the one led by Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday.

The AICC leader underscored the need for getting into ‘election mode’ to ensure the party’s win. “Everyone should begin working effectively and should be in election mode to achieve results,” he told the cadre.

Thakre also said he would make unannounced visits to mandals and constituencies to assess the leaders and their work, emphasising the importance of the post of the district president.

“It is high time that the failures of BRS and BJP should be exposed and brought to the notice of the people. Everyone should work towards the goal and should prove that Congress remains a force to reckon with. I shall meet everyone in 15 days and leaders should come up with a plan of action for resolving issues like Dharani,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in his address, stressed the need for door-to-door meetings and putting aside internal differences. “Differences are common, but these should not undermine the collective efforts made during the campaign. Reaching out to every household will give effective results,” he said.

The MP said the Adani issue has put the BJP on the back foot. “ED and CBI were used as arm-twisting tactics to snatch contracts of airports to hand them over to Adani. Despite Niti Aayog’s cautions, six major airports were given to Adani,” he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who will start a padayatra on March 16, said that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ message should be spread at mandal and block levels through door-to-door meetings. Referring to the alleged scams by the BRS government, Bhatti said that since the Congress was responsible for Telangana’s statehood, it should be able to get back to power to fulfil people’s aspirations.