Revanth slams delay in Kaleshwaram, accuses KTR of seeking commission

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy inspects the construction works of the 9th package of the Kaleshwaram project at Samudrala Lingapur in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday. — DC

Warangal: Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the ninth package works of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme was halted due to commissions pending to be given to IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. They KIIS might see a further increase in cost estimates, he claimed.

Revanth Reddy made the remarks against the BRS on Day 20 of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan padayatra in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

On the day, victims of the so-called Neralla sand mafia met Revanth Reddy, alleging third-degree treatment by police for trying to stop sand mining and requesting the Congress leader to do them justice.

Power loom workers also met Revanth Reddy to request a resolution of their issues, following which the TPCC chief asked the state government to sanction subsidised loans to loom workers to set up small-scale industries for their livelihood.

“Along with giving orders pertaining to seven categories to the power loom workers, the government should also give bulk orders of clothes of RTC, Singareni and health departments along with supplying free electricity by implementing the work-to-owner system without collecting additional money,” he said.

Inspecting construction works in Samudrala Lingapur village in Gambhiraopet mandal, he questioned officials concerned about reasons for leaving the works midway, due to continuous delays, citing an increase in costs.

Revanth Reddy again referenced the the KLIS, alleging that the company undertaking the works was a benami of ministers Rama Rao and Harish Rao. He said works were halted midway to increase costs and commissions.

“The state government is least interested in the welfare of the farmers of this region. By winning as a MLA with the votes of the farmers of this region and later becoming a minister, why is KTR not taking any initiative in completing the ninth package works for the sake of betterment of the farmers,” he asked.

He warned the government of taking up agitation programmes if it fails to complete the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and mediapersons were injured during the Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra, when six cars of Revanth Reddy’s convoy collided at Thimmapur village in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

However, there was no casualty and the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.