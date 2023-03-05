Congress leaders confident to form the next government in TS

Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the minorities to realise that there was a need for restoring a Congress government at the Centre and in Telangana. He said that Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cheated the unemployed and educated youth and both needed to be taught a lesson. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Adilabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and senior Congress leaders expressed confidence that they will form the next government in the state, on the back of the ‘tremendous’ response to their padayatras.

The leaders, including Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there was a need to unseat the BJP government at the Centre and K. Chandrashekar Rao from the state. They said that Rahul Gandhi must be made the Prime Minister towards which they had to win over the support of minorities.

They were addressing a corner meeting at Shivaji Chowk in Nirmal as part of the poru yatra of A. Maheshwar Reddy, AICC programme implementation committee chairman.

Thakre appealed to the Congress leaders and cadre to take Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra’s message to every household in the state and interact with people and explain about the proven Congress policies that were always people-oriented.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the minorities to realise that there was a need for restoring a Congress government at the Centre and in Telangana. He said that Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cheated the unemployed and educated youth and both needed to be taught a lesson.

Reddy said that the poru yatra will continue for ten more days in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Maheshwar Reddy said that the people of the state are averse to the BRS administration and they would vote for Congress.

Former deputy chief minister Damodhar Raja Narasimha said it was the Congress that gave four per cent reservation to the minorities, which helped many Muslim youth become doctors and engineers. He said it was the congress government that distributed government lands to the poor and had set up the Basar IIIT.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao criticised the state government for its failure in fulfilling electoral, He said that people were waiting to teach a lesson to BRS.

AICC in-charge Nadeem Javed slammed the anti-peoples policies of BRS government.